Alexia “Lexi” Sherrick of Rantoul has been named the final Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for the 2019-20 school year.
The recent graduate of Rantoul Township High School is a daughter of Dave and Staci Sherrick. She had a grade point average of 4.902 and ranked 26th in her class of 169 students.
Her school activities have included student council, FFA, National Honor Society, basketball, volleyball and softball.
Honors and awards: highest honors, student athlete of the week, scholar athlete, exemplar student athlete, defensive player of the year, golden glove and MVP.
She was a student council class representative in 2017 and 2018.
Sherrick has spent 25 hours volunteering.
Her work experience has included Action Inflatables and babysitting.
She plans to attend college and said she would like to work with young children “and share with them basic skills in softball and volleyball and good sportsmanship.”