The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of an ongoing scam involving people who say they are affiliated with the IRS.
In this scam, which has been reported periodically over the last few years, a caller says he/she is from the IRS and told the person that their Social Security mumber was used to open multiple bank accounts, which were then used for drug trafficking and money laundering. As a result, a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
The caller requests money to be transferred to take care of the outstanding warrant, and for the person to not contact anyone or else they will be arrested on the warrant.
As scammers and identify thieves get more creative, it can be more difficult to determine if a contact is legitimate. In this case, scammers even “spoofed” telephone numbers to seem as if they were coming from government agencies. Because of the international and technological aspects of fraud such as this, it can be difficult for investigators to narrow down where they originate and who is responsible.
“Community members have to be proactive in protecting their hard-earned money,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. “I’m not aware of any government agency or legitimate business that operates in this way. As in this most recent case, there are usually ‘red flags,’ or something that doesn’t seem quite right, that cause the victim to pause before proceeding.”
If someone gets a call from a government agency or business requesting money to settle a criminal matter, or is called and asked personal information such as a social security number, the caller should verify the legitimacy of the call by hanging up and contacting the official published telephone number of that agency or business. This can generally be found on the company’s website. Do not call back the number that called you and get verification.
Generally, no law enforcement agency will call and request money to take care of a warrant, and no legitimate business will call and ask you for personal information unless you call them first and they are verifying the account information with you. If you are ever in doubt, contact your local law enforcement agency before giving personal information or providing money to anyone you do not know.