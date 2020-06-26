URBANA — An off-duty Champaign County sheriff’s deputy died while apparently out for a run Thursday night.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Taylor Briggs, 22, suffered an unknown medical emergency that caused him to collapse in a residential neighborhood in Savoy.
A woman arriving home discovered him about 9:50 p.m. and began CPR until first responders could arrive. He was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 10:40 p.m.
Deputy Briggs was hired by the sheriff’s office in September and had graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in December. He was assigned to the patrol division of the sheriff’s office.
“While only a deputy for a short amount of time, Deputy Briggs was a true public servant, was compassionate, and always had the best interests of Champaign County residents at heart. He will be greatly missed,” said Heuerman.
“Our prayers go out to Deputy Briggs’ family and friends as we suffer through this loss,” the sheriff said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.