Shared space: New Rantoul church to occupy same building as existing church

RANTOUL — A local church that has been meeting in the pastor’s home will begin sharing a church building.
Rantoul Community Church will hold services in the building that also holds Crossroads of Life Community Church at 310 Borman Drive.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sundays.
Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Johnson, who went into the ministry later in life, pastors the church.
Born in the Chicago suburbs, he has lived in the Champaign-Urbana area for about 15 years, and the last two years has called Rantoul home.
Johnson said while managing a restaurant in Champaign-Urbana, “one of my employees was one of these weird guys who talked about Jesus all the time.”
Johnson accepted Christ as savior, and a year later was baptized.
About six months later, he met his future wife, Chasity, who was involved in a college ministry at Northern Illinois University.
They have been married for close to seven years and have four children.
Johnson is a graduate of Urbana Theological Seminary, where he is still a student.
Prior to starting Rantoul Community Church, Johnson was on the staff in a pastoral residency at Christ Community Church, Urbana, for the last “five or six years.”
“We’ve got a core group of about 20 adults and a dozen kids,” he said of the new church. “We’ve been meeting at our house the last few months now.”
The church is beginning to establish small group ministries as well.
The church’s mission statement reads, “Rantoul Community Church exists to make followers of Jesus become more like Him.”