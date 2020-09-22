Shared space: New Rantoul church to occupy same building as existing church

The Rev. Michael Johnson and his wife, Chasity, are shown with their children in the church building they will be sharing with Crossroads of Life Community Church at 310 Borman Drive. Pictured are, from left, son Aiden holding sister Mercy, Chasity holding Piper and Michael holding Justus. The Johnsons will be holding services for their church — Rantoul Community Church — at 4 p.m. Sundays. Previously, the church had been held in their home.