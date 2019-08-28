RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library is hoping to sign up 50 people for library cards this September.
Every child who signs up for a library card that month will receive a pencil and a sticker. The 25th child to sign up for a library card will receive a $5 gift certificate from Dairy Queen.
The first 15 people age 16 or older to sign up for a library card will receive a Friends of the Library tote bag. Tote bags to the 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th people aged 16 and older to sign up for library cards during the month.
Children younger than 16 must have a parent or guardian with them to sign their registration card.
People 16 and older must show two forms of ID: one with a photograph (such as a driver’s license) and one with their current address (such as a piece of mail).
People who reside outside the village limits of Rantoul (such as in Fountain Valley or those with rural addresses) must pay $80 per household per year to receive library cards. This is equivalent to what the average household in Rantoul pays to the library in their property tax every year.