RANTOUL — A semi-trailer tractor being backed into the area was blamed for power lines being knocked down and the loss of power in northeast Rantoul Friday afternoon.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the semi got caught up in power lines and knocked a pole down about 1:45 p.m. at Falcon Way Apartments.
Nine house services were also pulled off the wall of the building.
Fourteen apartments plus the office were without power for about six hours. Electricity was restored by 7:30 p.m.
Waters said there were no injuries.