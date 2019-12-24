RANTOUL — Second-graders at Rantoul’s Northview Elementary got together and made their Christmas wish lists known for Santa. Here are a couple that appeared in this week's edition of the Rantoul Press. To read them all, get a copy of the Press.
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this yere. I want a reel gutar and I want a reel buny and a reel phon and a reel xbox 1. I will leve you sume yumy cookes.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a fortnigth game and I disrve that. I want a lego death star and I leev food for your raindeer.
Love,
Yannick