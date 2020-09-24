URBANA — A Rantoul woman was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation after admitting she stole cash from her former employer.
Andrea Taylor, 32, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Falcon Drive, pleaded guilty to theft over $500 on Wednesday, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that around July 6, she stole several hundred dollars from her teller drawer at Busey Bank, 1231 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Taylor worked at the bank from early December to mid-July. Around the middle of July, when she had called off sick, bank officials found her drawer short about $1,300, Boyd said.
She denied taking the money, but surveillance footage showed her moving money around in the drawer wrapped in a piece of paper.
Boyd said Taylor has no other record. If she successfully completes the period of probation, she will not have a conviction. She was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.