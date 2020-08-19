RANTOUL — With school starting this week, Rantoul Rec officials knew there were needs to be met.
Rantoul City School students don’t go to school every day (some don’t go at all due to remote learning). They need help with their studies. And parents need help with child care.
That’s where the Rec Department’s School Support program comes in.
“It used to be when kids got out at 2 or 3 and they would show up at the youth center, (they could) play and intermingle with other kids and have a great time,” youth center Director Andy Graham said. “It was a safe place for kids to be. Now with kids getting out at 12:30, we had to adjust how we did things for our kids.”
Many might not be able to get all of their homework done. Working parents also have child care to consider.
To cover costs, the Rec Department will charge an initial fee of $60 for the first two weeks, then $30 a week. Meals will be served every Monday. Two to three staff members will be on hand to help students.
“We’re not trying to break the bank on anybody,” Graham said. “We’re trying to keep it as cheap as we can. We will work with people if they need different pay structures.”
The program started Monday.
Graham said everyone is learning as they go.
“It’s different in the sense we’ve never done something quite like this,” he said. “We had more of a drop-in center” in the past.
But now sign-ups are needed to keep track of who will be attending.
As in the past, retired RCS teacher Margurette Carter will assist with the teaching.
“She has already said she will be out there,” Graham said, “but probably not until after Labor Day. She’s always been an avid supporter of what we do.”
Summer meal program
The Rec Department recently finished its summer meal program. About 6,500 hot meals were served.
“It was a complete home summer lunch program with a different meal every day.”
The program was funded by an Illinois Department of Education grant, with meals free to everyone.
From 120 to 125 meals were served a day.