THOMASBORO — Thomasboro Grade School expects to receive $91,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur told the school board at the May 19 meeting. The funds will be used to disinfect the building, to purchase disinfectant, hand sanitizer, masks, Chromebooks and a hotspot to facilitate remote learning.
“I hope we’re in Phase 4 so we can have in-person learning,” McArthur said after the meeting.
Thomasboro Grade School operates on a balanced calendar, so school will start a month ahead of most districts. McArthur said she is frustrated that the state hasn’t issued guidance for the upcoming school year. In the meantime, the district is making what decisions it can based on safety considerations for students and staff.
“We’re a school. I can’t guarantee it (spread of disease) won’t happen,” McArthur said. “We can do all the right things, but we still come in contact with each other. Everybody understands that piece.”
The board “kicked around” some ideas to supply masks for students economically. The school has a washing machine, so it would be possible to supply masks marked with students’ names, washed at the end of the school day and returned to students when they arrived at school the following morning.
To create recommended social distance in the classrooms, furniture will have to be removed. There is not enough storage space for that furniture at the school. McArthur told the board she will inventory the furniture that is removed and store it on her family’s property.
Budget hearing
A budget hearing was set for 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, just before the regular board meeting. The board approved a tentative budget amendment for the 2019-2020 school year.
As of the end of May, the district is showing a deficit of $173,789 in the education fund and $1,725 in the operating fund. McArthur said the deficits are not unexpected; typically the district runs an education fund deficit of about $100,000. A portion of the deficit is due to the delay in property tax receipts last summer.
In an unusual step, due to changes in the school schedule caused by COVID-19, the board agreed to return to McArthur two vacation days that she spent working; and paid out five days of vacation to bookkeeper Jennifer Bohlmann.
Personnel action
The board approved resignations from Allison Herman, fourth-grade teacher; and Samantha Stone, instructional coach. New hires include Allison Henry, fourth-grade teacher; Kathleen Wirth, coach and counselor; Marcy Kirk, secretary; Haylee Lester, special education; and Danielle Kasapov, cook.
McArthur told the board that registration for the 2020-2021 school year will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6, 8, 9 and 10 and from noon to 6 p.m. on July 7. Teachers will return on July 23, and students on July 24.
McArthur also said there will be no changes to student fees for the new school year.
In other action, the board approved Illinois Association of School board annual dues; the 2019-2020 final calendar; renegotiation of the First Student contract regarding transportation services after shutdown of in-person classes; Illinois Elementary School Association registration; the 2020-2021 student/parent handbook, athletic conduct code and staff handbook; the consolidated district plan; and Title I parent involvement policy.
School board policy updates regarding the five-year review of three policies and draft updates of 16 policies, as recommended by the Illinois School Board Association, were tabled to the June board meeting.
The board meeting was conducted over Zoom video conference call.