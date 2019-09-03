POTOMAC — The Potomac Fall Festival schedule has been set for the weekend of Sept. 12-14. All events will take place at the Millie Curtis Park unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 12: midway 5-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: midway 5-11 p.m., beer tent 5 p.m.-midnight, ‘90s Daughter” plays at the Potomac American Legion from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday, Sept. 14: car show registration 8-11 a.m., Middlefork Seeders and Weeders fall flower sale at the butterfly garden 9-11 a.m., parade 11 a.m., midway noon-11 p.m., “Joyful Bubbles” noon-dusk, petting zoo noon-dusk, car show awards 1:30 p.m., bags tournament registration 3 p.m. with bags flying at 4 p.m. at the Potomac American Legion, beer tent noon-midnight, Joel Ellet and the Eldorado band play from 8 p.m.-midnight, also at the Legion. Weekend passes, which are good for Sept. 12-14, are available for purchase. One-day passes are also available.
— The annual Collison United Methodist Church homemade fried chicken dinner will take place from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1,5 at the Collison Masonic Lodge. Dine-in or carry outs will be available.
— Potomac Grade School students were greeted by a newly renovated school library to start the school year. The Potomac PTO contributed funding, and work was done by volunteers. Highlights include custom-made benches throughout the library on which students can enjoy their favorite read.
— Potomac Food Pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the old ambulance building.
Any residents of Middlefork Township who meet eligibility requirements are invited. Please bring a basket or box to hold goods.
— Potomac Grade School will sponsor a town cleanup on Friday, Sept. 6. Students will participate in the effort for the fall festival, which takes place that weekend.
Also that day, students with perfect attendance will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win ride bracelets for the midway. Four students will be chosen.
This is in conjunction with the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program, which focuses on student behavior by holding “celebrations” and incentives throughout the school year.
— Homework Club will take place from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9,11 and 12 at Potomac Public Library.
Also this week at the library will be a Potomac history talk at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The topic will be area schools. Any interested history buffs are welcome to attend. Children are invited to bring a friend to play games and do puzzles from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
— The book club has chosen “Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult for its next discussion, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the library.
An excerpt from the book: “The warm fall day starts like any other at the Center — a women’s reproductive health services clinic — its staff offering care to anyone who passes through its doors. Then in late morning, a desperate and distraught gunman bursts in and opens fire, taking all inside hostage. After rushing to the scene, Hugh McElroy, a police hostage negotiator, begins making a plan to communicate with the gunman. To his horror, he finds out that his 15-year-old daughter, Wren, is inside the clinic.”
All interested readers are welcome.
