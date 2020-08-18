CHAMPAIGN — The Salvation Army of Champaign and Walmart teamed up earlier this month for Stuff the Bus, an annual campaign designed to raise in-kind gifts to assist teachers serving at-risk students and families who are in crisis as a result of medical issues (including COVID-19), unemployment, homelessness or other difficult circumstances who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to help their students return to school.
This community partnership helped ease the financial burden parents are experiencing due to the pandemic as we they begin a new school year and ensure children are equipped and ready.
Because of the community’s generosity, the Salvation Army will be able to distribute backpacks and school supplies to more than a dozen schools, helping hundreds of families in Champaign County.
Stuffed bags will be available for pick up at The Salvation Army Red Shield Center located at 2212 N. Market Street in Champaign until supplies last. Most of the bags contain school supplies such as notebooks, pen/pencils, eraser, scissors, calculator, ruler, marker and glue sticks.