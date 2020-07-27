CHAMPAIGN — The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 2212 N. Market St. in Champaign, is holding its liquidation sale, which started today (July 27).
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 8. The store will be permanently closing when the liquidation sale concludes.
“We want to remind the community that The Salvation Army has not left town,” said Major Randall Summit, who heads up the local corps. “We are as committed to serving the community as we have ever been. Even with our best efforts, the Thrift Store was not sustainable from a financial standpoint due to rising business costs. Instead, we will direct our resources to our social services, food distribution effort and access to veterans’ family support.
“We are very grateful to the patrons of our store and to those who have generously donated merchandise, and we remain deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community,” said Major Summit.
Founded in 1865, the Salvation Army came to Champaign in 1890 and has been serving those in need in the county ever since.
For more information on The Salvation Army’s programs, contact Major Randall Summit.