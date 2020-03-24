RANTOUL — Schae Rutledge has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for March.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a daughter of Doug and Jami Rutledge of Rantoul. She ranks 17th in her class of 169 students with a grade point average of 5.221.
Her school activities have included cheerleading for football and basketball, Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America and student council.
The offices she has held include secretary and vice president of Interact Club and co-president of FBLA.
She has been on high honor roll and won the MVP award for junior varsity cheerleading twice, has won the Student Athlete of the Week award, and an Excellence in Social Studies Award.
She donated 25 volunteer hours with the National Honor Society and more than 30 volunteer hours with Interact and FBLA.
Rutledge has worked over the summer at St. Malachy School in whatever capacity needed, including cleaning the classrooms, cafeteria and hallways and has worked at her mother’s job at Assisted Housing Risk Management Association in Rantoul, cleaning offices and the building.
She plans to attend Parkland College after high school, followed by university, where she will major in psychology.