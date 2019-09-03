Rural Thomasboro man honors fallen state trooper

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro farmer Matthew Bartell honored the memory of fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins by donating his time to place decals on a State Police Special Weapons and Tactics team vehicle that was used in Mr. Hopkins’ funeral.
Bartell spent an entire day placing the decals on the panels of a SWAT team armored Bearcat that had recently arrived from Massachusetts.
Mr. Hopkins’ family had requested the Bearcat be involved in Mr. Hopkins’ funeral services.
Mr. Hopkins was shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis. He died later that day. He was a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.