RURAL GIFFORD -- Gifford's fire chief is blaming strong winds that blew burning trash onto the structure for destroying a rural Gifford woman's living quarters Sunday morning.
Rich McFadden said the one-bedroom residence, which was the home of Michelle Parrott, was part of a shed located on property owned by Gene Hood Farms, about 4 1/2 miles north of Gifford at County Road 3466 and 2300E in Harwood Township. He said trash was being burned on the property, and the wind, which was recorded at 20 to 25 mph, blew debris onto the building.
McFadden said 60 percent of the building was damaged, which he estimated at $60,000. A nearby house was not damaged.
Rantoul, Ludlow, Paxton and Blue Grass (Potomac) fire districts assisted Gifford firefighters at the scene. Champaign County sheriff's deputies and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 28 investigators also responded. The fire was called in about 11 a.m. McFadden said Gifford firefighters cleared the scene about 1 p.m.
"It was lot of heavy black smoke and flames. We got it knocked down fast. With all that help we got it put out pretty quick, about 25 minutes," McFadden said.
No injuries were reported.