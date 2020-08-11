RANTOUL -- About 20 percent of Rantoul Township High School’s 790 students have opted not to set foot in the building this fall, instead choosing a fully remote learning model, Superintendent Scott Amerio told the school board Monday night.
To limit the number of students in the building at any point as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, starting Aug. 20, half of the remaining students will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the other half attending on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays will be remote learning days for all students. Students can switch models at the semester break.
Students wearing face masks, undergoing regular temperature checks and classes maintaining social distance are part of a broader educational plan crafted by a committee of parents, teachers, students, counselors, social workers and administrators. The committee used Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when designing the reopening plan.
“All of these guidelines, what they are designed to do is mitigate close contact,” Amerio said, saying it has been challenging in some classrooms to space desks 6 feet apart. “This is a plan we came up with for a situation we’ve never been in. It’s been a struggle trying to figure this all out.”
In most classrooms, there will be about a dozen desks in use, all facing the same way.
The main tenets of the plan involved maximizing in-person time with teachers; reducing the number of classes students had to focus on; being respectful of teachers’ prep work for in-person and remote learning; and not reducing opportunities for students to take their chosen classes.
“The bottom line is our kids need to see us, and we need to see them,” Amerio said.
Read more of this story in the Aug. 19 edition of the Rantoul Press.