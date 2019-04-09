RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will hold an innovative convocation, hosting all the schools in the 10-member Illini Prairie Conference.
An all-day fine arts/choral conference will be held at the school Monday, April 15.
Each school will send 20 students — 10 whose focus is fine arts and 10 choral students.
“We will have an extra 200 kids in the building that day,” Laura Billimack, an RTHS visual arts teacher, said. “They will be doing different chorus and hands-on art activities.”
The public will get a chance to witness the students’ talents at 7 p.m. in the RTHS cafetorium, with a fine arts juried show and chorus show.
“We figure between 250 and 300 pieces of artwork will be on display,” Billimack said. “We’re really looking forward to it. We’ll have some phenomenal art there. I think the public will be really impressed by the level of artistic ability of these kids.”
RTHS choral instructor Andrea Welty-Peachey will bring in a guest conductor from Parkland College. He will work with the singers throughout the day.
Billimack said the schools have held conferences in the past, but organizers decided to move to a learning workshop model.
“Instead of showing off what we have, we want to learn something new and be collaborative,” she said. “Kids don’t have that much opportunity to work alongside kids from other schools. Usually they’re working in some type of competition.”