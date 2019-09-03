RTHS to celebrate homecoming this week

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will celebrate homecoming 2019 this week.
This year’s theme is “Bright Lights in the Big City.”
Colors and cities for each grade are freshmen, yellow, Honolulu; sophomores, red, Hollywood; juniors, blue, Chicago; seniors, black, New Orleans; staffulty, white, New York City. Each day during spirit week will feature a different theme — Tuesday, Tacky Tourist; Wednesday, Party in the USA; Thursday, Class Color; and Friday, School Spirit (purple and gold).
Events on Friday, Sept. 6, include pep assembly at 2:30 p.m., parade from Congress to Tanner at 4 p.m.; and football game at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the cafetorium.