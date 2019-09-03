RTHS to celebrate homecoming this week

Junior and senior candidates for 2019 homecoming court at Rantoul Township High School are, from left, front row, juniors Cecilia Ramirez, Thrinnagee Sengsone, Madison Palmer and Ashlinn Pitzer; back row, seniors Darianyelis Medina, Bria Connelly, Noeloni Franklin and Luke Zech.

 Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will celebrate homecoming 2019 this week.

This year’s theme is “Bright Lights in the Big City.”

Homecoming freshman-sophomores 2019

Freshmen and sophomore members of the RTHS homecoming court are, from left,  Makenzy Walton (sophomore) Hannah Benton (freshman) and Kailee McConkey (sophomore).

Colors and cities for each grade are freshmen, yellow, Honolulu; sophomores, red, Hollywood; juniors, blue, Chicago; seniors, black, New Orleans; staffulty, white, New York City. Each day during spirit week will feature a different theme — Tuesday, Tacky Tourist; Wednesday, Party in the USA; Thursday, Class Color; and Friday, School Spirit (purple and gold).

Events on Friday, Sept. 6, include pep assembly at 2:30 p.m., parade from Congress to Tanner at 4 p.m.; and football game at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the cafetorium.