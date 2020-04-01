Following is a letter sent out by Rantoul Township High School Superintendent Scott Amerio.
Dear Parents and Community Members:
I hope this message finds you and your families safe and well. Today, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that remote learning in Illinois will be extended through April 30 in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
During this time, on-site learning will remain suspended but our schools’ commitment to learning and education will remain open and learning will continue for all students — just through a different format.
While it is not ideal, we want to assure you that at Rantoul Township High School, our teachers and staff are fully engaged and willing to take on this new challenge and push forward with remote learning, engaging with students, and continuing with our food distribution program.
I know this is not the school year that any of us imagined, but I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have dealt with this unprecedented situation together. I also know that many of you will have questions about school activities that we had planned during this time, especially Prom. I am going to meet with the rest of the administrative team tomorrow and we will provide more information once I have had a chance to discuss these issues with them.
During these uncertain times, it is vital for us to prioritize our highest needs and stay focused on those. With that in mind, I want to clearly communicate what our top priorities are and will continue to be.
Priority 1 — Feed and care for the extended safety, health, and welfare of students, families, non-student children, staff, and community at large. I thought the Governor did a good job in his press conference today telling students that it is ok to feel however you are feeling. But if you are experiencing a lot of anxiety, please reach out to someone here at the school for help.
Priority 2 — Communicate clearly; share coherent, organized and controlled messages with our staff, students and community. There is a Covid-19 link on our website where you can access information and materials that we feel might be helpful for you to have.
Priority 3 — Provide for the continuity of learning in Illinois.
It’s important we continue to work together and support our students. Thanks again.
Sincerely,
Scott Amerio
Superintendent