RANTOUL — A blood drive organized by a Rantoul Township High School student will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, 603 E. Grove Ave.
Donations will be taken inside the bloodmobile parked at the church.
RTHS student Victor Bradley is sponsoring the blood drive to earn service credit for an Impact Award.
To donate, contact Bradley at 217-841-0528 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 71121 to locate the drive.
All presenting donors get a $10 gift card voucher and will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card.
The Impact Award program provides an opportunity for high school students to support patients in their community while earning volunteer hours and experience to boost future college, scholarship, and career applications. There are various ways that students can participate including donating eight times or hosting a blood drive.
Students earn the Impact Award recognition at their school’s awards night.
IMPACT award Certificate of Achievement, and red cords for their graduation.
Bradley's goal is to get at least 15 donations.