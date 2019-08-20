Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.