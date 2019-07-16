RANTOUL — Registration of students for the 2019-20 school year at Rantoul Township High School is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.
Registration will be held in the cafetorium from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To avoid a backlog, the following times are recommended for students to register:
Seniors — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Juniors — 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Sophomores — noon to 1:15 p.m.
Freshmen — 1:45 to 3 p.m.
The period from 3:30 to 7 p.m. will be an open time for anyone to register. If you are registering students in different grade levels, you can come at any time.
All parents and guardians will need to provide proof of residency on registration day before the registration process can continue.
Acceptable forms of verification are a copy of mortgage or lease, utility bill with the address listed on it, bank statement or medical card with address on it. This will enable school officials to make sure they have the most up-to-date information for each student.
At registration, students will pick up schedules, locker assignments, workbooks etc. Students will be able to purchase yearbooks for the upcoming year. ID photos will also be taken at this time for students who are new to the district. Photos of students who have previously attended will not be taken.