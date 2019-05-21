RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School board approved the first year of a wage structure that will bring noncertified pay into line with the $15-per-hour minimum wage required by state law by the 2024-2025 school year.
“We were having a difficult time figuring out how we would ramp everybody up, be fair to current employees, follow the law and avoid penalties from the IMRF,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said.
Noncertified employees are non-teaching staff such as classroom aides, secretaries, custodians and cafeteria workers and are not covered by the collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union. Their retirement contributions are paid into the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. The IMRF levies a penalty on the district if a worker receives a raise of more than 6 percent in any of the four years used to calculate retirement pay.
“So basically,” Amerio said, he and Treasurer Angie Krickovich “did a gap analysis.”
For each employee category, they compared current wages with the $15 mandate and divided the difference by the number of years left to the deadline. If the result was below 6 percent, that rate was applied consistently over the years. If the result was more than 6 percent, the increase was capped for the group at 6 percent, then individual employee wages were examined to ensure they would not fall below the minimum. It does leave the district at risk in regard to a few employees, Amerio said.
Secretaries will not receive the 6 per cent raise next year because they are long-term employees who won’t require significant raises to meet the minimum wage.
COMPENSATING
CLASSROOM AIDES
Board member Janet Brotherton said she has always been bothered that classroom aides, some of whom are working on education degrees, aren’t paid more.
“Is there some way we can incentivize them outside of this?” Brotherton asked.
Amerio said some districts contribute toward college tuition with the understanding classroom aides will return to the district to teach for a specified number of years.
“That would not play into the 6 percent at all,” Brotherton said. “It would be like a benefit.”
A MATH CHANGE
The math curriculum will undergo a significant change next year as algebra I and II are expanded into three classes: algebra I, intermediate algebra and algebra II. The change was prompted by low success rates of algebra II classes.
“Students who are still struggling with foundational math concepts (in algebra I) will get another year to work on these skills, rather than rushing through them in one semester,” math teacher Mari Mermelstein said. “If we can get them to feel successful talking about numbers, using tables and graphs, then we can show them the algebra that we know is more efficient.”
Typically, the course path has been algebra I, geometry, algebra II. Beginning next year, it will be algebra I, geometry, intermediate algebra and algebra II, though algebra II will no longer be required.
Students wanting to take higher math classes, such as calculus, will take two math classes at a time.
“How does stretching (algebra) out affect students wanting to take electives like band?” board member Monica Hall asked.
Principal Todd Wilson said enough sections of the math classes are offered that students are able to take desired electives.
Math team leader Samantha Schroeder said pre-calculus would not be offered as separate regular and honors classes next year. Instead, students will be allowed to work at their own pace.
“One reason I feel strongly about this is some kids in honors pre-calculus failed because it was an honors class. They would have passed if it had not been honors because expectations are so high,” Schroeder said. “This extends the range of what they can do without punishing them for not doing as much.”
The math team has collaborated with the University of Illinois and Champaign Central High School on curriculum.
TRANSPORTATION DIRECTOR
After a closed session, the board approved a new transportation director position. Up to now, responsibilities for transportation and maintenance have been combined.
Splitting the responsibilities will allow a more dedicated focus to each area and will better accommodate recent growth in transportation needs, Amerio said.
Also approved was the district consolidated plan. For the first year, all plans related to federal funding such as Title I and Title II have been consolidated for submittal to the state at the same time. Megan Anderson, assistant principal for curriculum and instruction, said no significant changes had been made.
“The overall purpose of the series of grants is to provide a well-rounded instructional program so every student, regardless of income level or ability, is supported,” Anderson said.
Increasing the number of Chromebooks available for lending to students for home use is one aspect of the plan.
“The requests keep increasing,” Anderson said.
Hall wanted to know if students had internet access at home.
“It’s not a help if students can’t use (the Chromebook),” Hall said.
Anderson said teachers typically figure out which students may not have home internet access and are tactful about approaching the subject with them. If home access is not available, teachers make time for students to use Chromebooks during their prep time or after school. Students are also able to use the Chromebooks during study hall or in the counseling center.
“We don’t want to punish students if they lack a resource. We need to figure out creative ways to get them what they need,” Anderson said.
The student handbook will undergo some changes as approved by the board. Most of the changes are clarifications or updates to existing policies.
New sections include rules for administration of medical cannabis prescribed for a student and related exemption from discipline. Another allows the school nurse to share a student’s medical information with staff members who have a need to know.
As an example, Assistant Principal for Attendance and Discipline Brooke Billings said information about students diagnosed with Type I diabetes is shared with teachers so they can recognize signs of a medical problem. The policy also explains how a parent can deny sharing of such information.
The section on the “non-negotiables” was changed after input from a meeting with parents and community members. The changes were sent to parents last week but so far, Billings said, she had had no feedback.
Headphones and earbuds have been added to cellphones as objects that must be put away when a student enters the classroom. The rule about “no back-and-forth with teachers” has been redefined.
“Students can question teachers, but at an appropriate time in a respectful manner,” Billings said.
After concerns that a teacher shortage would result in positions continuing to go unfilled, the only vacancies for the upcoming school year are for a Spanish teacher and a special education teacher. The board approved employment of teachers Danielle Cozzola, science; Cara Thiems, FFA; Allison O’Hern, English; and Joshua Patrick, ESL.
Jaxson Freeman was hired as summer custodial help.
Summer school staff appointments were approved, as were appointments of Brittani Durbin, prom sponsor; Crystal Richard, assistant volleyball coach; and Allison Cox and Beth Carsley, co-head teacher mentors.
Assistant football coaches appointed on full stipend were Mitch Wilson, Brett Trefren, Drew Sharick and Jeremy Dixon. Assistant football coaches appointed on half stipend were Andre Taylor, DeAndre Green, Tyvon Davis and Darren Taylor.
Amerio told the board the amount of property taxes the district will receive is down 4.65 percent from last year, thanks to the board’s decision to replace a portion of the levy with new state funding. RTHS will receive $5.12 million compared to $5.37 million last year.
OTHER BUSINESS
•A contract in the amount of $480,480 was awarded to Barber and DeAtley Inc., Urbana, for replacement of the roof and heating and air-conditioning equipment above the small gym and main office as well as some of the fire doors in the east wing. The doors date to 1950, Amerio said.
• Annual contracts for administrators, not including Amerio, were approved with a 3 percent raise.
• Sabrina Fullenkamp, May student of the month, was recognized.
• Registration and housing for the November Triple I Conference was approved.
• Champaign County 1-percent school facilities sales tax receipts for May totalled $40,615.
BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN
At a special meeting April 23, newly elected board member Hall and re-elected board members Roger Quinlan and Brotherton were sworn in. Anne Reale was re-elected president, Quinlan vice president and Brotherton secretary. Board and committee dates were set for the 2019-2020 school year.