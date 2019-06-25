SPRINGFIELD – Several members of the Rantoul Township High School FFA chapter were honored at the 91st annual state convention June 11-13.
The new chapter teacher was also recognized.
Honored were:
Lexie Wilken, State FFA Degree
Kennedy Carico, seventh place in State Creed Speaking
Maci Carpenter, selected for the state band and played on stage
Chloe Smith, recognized for being on the selection committee for the 2019-20 state FFA officers.
Cara Thiems, a recent University of Illinois graduate, was recognized as one of the new incoming chapter advisors.
Also, James Adam Crites was recognized as a Sam Taylor Memorial Scholarship recipient — one of five 2019 recipients of the statewide scholarship.
Established by the Taylor family in memory of Sam Taylor, the 1991-92 state FFA president, the scholarship is available to a graduating high school senior who is an Illinois FFA member planning to major in agriculture, a student enrolled in an agriculture program leading to a degree in agriculture or a student enrolled in agriculture at a two- or four-year college.
Students majoring in agricultural education or animal science receive first consideration. The scholarship is administered by the Illinois Foundation FFA.
Members of the Rantoul FFA chapter attended the state convention. They were among more than 5,000 members, advisors and guests.
“Elevate” was the theme of the three-day event, which recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team and celebrates agriculture. Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses, an evening dance and talent show and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city.
The convention featured a new Spotlight on Service poster gallery, where 24 FFA chapters highlighted a service project their members completed in the past year, celebrating the collective impact of Illinois FFA’s volunteer service. The program featured addresses by National FFA Southern Region Vice President Jordan Stowe of Alabama and each of the retiring major state officers.