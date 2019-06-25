RANTOUL — Technology capabilities at Rantoul Township High School will be improved significantly with network, server and telephone upgrades funded in part by E-Rate grants.
“The network project will provide the additional infrastructure needs for classrooms,” Principal Todd Wilson said. “It will almost double the access points, bringing access into the classroom instead of the hall.”
The board approved spending E-Rate and district funds at its regular meeting on June 17. The projects themselves had been approved a few months ago.
E-Rate is a Federal Communications Commission program funded by fees collected from telecommunication service providers. It provides discounts on technology services and hardware and requires a match from the district.
The RTHS project consists of three parts. The network upgrade will cost $131,155; $93,115 will be paid by E-Rate and $40,00 by the district. The district will also pay $16,582 to replace the server and $26,885 to replace the telephone system.
Board President Ann Reale wondered if there was an alternative to purchasing a server. Does the district need to budget for future replacement?
Math teacher Greg Van Hoorn, who heads up the project, said he is investigating a cloud-based subscription service.
He said he hopes the project will be completed before school starts, but noted that it has gotten a late start.
Other actions taken by the board include approval of bus driver pay, lease and purchase of school buses, a music program trip proposal, installation of awnings and a contract for speech-language pathology services.
Bus driver pay increased
Starting pay for newly hired bus drivers is now $17 an hour.
“There are two goals here. One was to be able to get all drivers on an hourly rate of pay. They will clock in and clock out so there is an accurate reflection of the time they work,” Wilson said. “The other goal was to have one rate of pay for everything.”
Under the old system, drivers were paid a set amount for a route but an hourly rate for extracurricular activity trips. Wilson said current bus drivers will not lose pay under the new system. In fact, the new system will reflect differences in routes.
“Some routes may take half an hour; some take an hour, but the pay was not reflective of that,” Wilson said.
The new rate is competitive with other districts, Wilson said.
The district will purchase a 2019 71-passenger bus, leased last year from Midwest Bus Sales, for $77,000. The lease on a 2017 29-passenger bus, used for transport of special needs students, was renewed. A 2020 63-passenger bus will be leased as replacement for a bus that has required costly repairs. The leases are with Midwest Bus Sales.
Disney World trip proposed
Music teachers Andrea Welty-Peachey and Matt Chesner have proposed students in major ensembles take a trip to Disney World.
“They’ll get to be part of the performances there, participate in parades and be evaluated by other music experts in Orlando,” Wilson said. “It’ll be a pretty rich experience for the kids.”
Funds for the trip will be raised by the Music Boosters and the students. Cost per student is estimated at $800.
The awnings will be installed over three doors in the back parking lot that lead to the boys’ locker room. The intent is to divert stormwater from the stairwells and prevent basement flooding. A contract was awarded to Medler and Richardson Builders, Rantoul, for $19,599.
The district will contract out once again for speech-language pathology services.
“Our needs have gone up to the point we could probably employ our own, but to try to find one for next year is not doable,” Wilson said.
The board also approved fees for use of district facilities.
Financial report
In financial news, Wilson reported that the district will not be getting the full property tax extension due to the county’s delay in mailing out tax bills. That could mean the district will show a deficit for 2019-2020, though Wilson said Superintendent Scott Amerio doesn’t think that will happen. A deficit large enough could trigger state board action.
“The state board is already aware that schools in Champaign County are in this situation,” Wilson said.
He said the district won’t know how things stand until June 30.
Receipts from the Champaign County 1-percent school facilities sales tax totaled $42,809 for the month, Wilson reported.
Three of this year’s All-State track athletes, Robert Buford, Jerry Harper and Elijah Hall, were applauded by the board after they were introduced by coach Mitch Wilson.
“We had a really good season,” Mitch Wilson said. “We always try to do things better than we did the previous year. I would say we did that in 2019. I think 2020 will be even better for us.”
As of the board meeting, all teacher vacancies were filled. The board approved hiring Tanya Turner, special ed; Krista Hinkley, English; and Bethany Rodrigues, Spanish. Sarah Hills was appointed head dance coach; Tena Roseman assistant cheerleading football/basketball; and Rhea Modglin and Ashley Bryan co-Interact sponsors.
Resignations were accepted from English teacher Emily Hahn, ISS supervisor Matthew Clough, cafeteria cook Bradley Sedlmeyer, assistant football coach Tyvon Davis and bilingual aide Sam McCusker. Robert Flessner retired.
The board met in closed session to discuss destruction of closed-meeting audio recordings and student disciplinary action.