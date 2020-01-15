RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School dance team kiddie camp for youngsters pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will be held Fridays, Jan. 17 and 24, at the high school.
Times are 5:30-7 p.m.
Dance club kiddie camp participants will perform at the RTHS junior varsity basketball game Friday, Jan. 31. Dancers will arrive at 5:30 p.m. in the small gym. The performance will be at 6 p.m.
A fee will be charged to participate in the kiddie camp. In addition to instruction, the fee covers a hair scrunchie.