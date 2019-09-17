RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School could reap benefits from the $20 million, 60-acre sports complex village officials have proposed to build south of WalMart, RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio told the school board after a village presentation of the proposal at the Sept. 9 RTHS board meeting.
Amerio said RTHS teams could play soccer, baseball and softball games there as well as hosting tournaments and band competitions.
“(Athletic Director) Travis (Flesner) said . . . the schools up north are going to want to come here to play (in tournaments) because they are playing in freezing weather,” Amerio said. “And keep in mind, the 1-percent (school facilities) sales tax would help all Champaign County schools. It would be a (boon) for us.”
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said, “I want to assure you that we want RTHS to be a partner. The whole purpose is not just a tourism destination, but to give the boys and girls in our community an opportunity.”
Board members asked questions about the durability of the turf, availability of batting cages and what part of the year the outside complex would be in use. Board member Jeremy Larson wondered aloud if RTHS athletes would be able to use the complex for baseball and softball practice in winter.
“Our gyms are full of baseball and softball kids all winter long,” he said. “Selfishly I am looking at the wear and tear on the gymnasiums. (If they practice at the complex) those are now (village) problems.”
Flesner participated in planning the proposal, Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said.
“Travis gave us two days of his time during the summer. Two long days. Big kudos to him for going through the process,” Humphrey said.
Amerio encouraged board members to attend community meetings about the proposal planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Sept 24, at the municipal building.
“Sometime down the road we’ll explore this more; we’ll work the numbers eventually. That’s deep in the weeds at this point,” Amerio said.
Budget approved
In actions taken, the board approved the 2019 budget. Anticipated revenues total $12.8 million, and anticipated expenditures total $12.4 million.
Amerio said he anticipates amending the budget in the spring. New state funding is not included in the anticipated revenue, in part because he is not sure what it will be, but also as a cushion if the county does not come through with the full property tax levy. Tax payments to the county were delayed, resulting in a smaller payment to the district.
In other action, the board approved renewal of health insurance from Health Alliance. The district is switching plans to take advantage of a 2.26 percent increase rather than a 12 percent increase to stay with last year’s plan. Amerio said employees will see little actual change in coverage due to the out-of-pocket maximum. The district has agreed to pay an annual cost of $888 for a phone app, The Healthiest You, that will provide employees access to doctors without having to make an office visit.
“There’s a double benefit,” Amerio said. “For the employee, it saves time. For the district, convenient care visits are the most expensive thing on the health care plan. If we can limit visits to convenient care, the rates would stay down.”
The board approved $17,500 to replace a chiller compressor in a west wing HVAC unit and purchase of a previously leased bus from Midwest Transit Equipment at a cost of $29,825. The 20-plus one passenger bus transports special education students and is equipped with a wheel chair lift. The administrator and teacher salary and benefits report was also approved. It can be found on the district website.
Amerio reported the district received $52,670 from the county school facilities 1-percent sales tax.
“We’re still on pace for the best year so far,” he said.
Rowdies discussion
Rantoul resident Loise Haines told the board she was dismayed by the lack of clean up at the football field after the Sept. 6 game. Amerio said student groups are responsible for after-game cleanup and there had apparently been some miscommunication.
Haines also requested that the Rowdies student group be allowed to sit in the stands with spectators for at least one game.
“I know I’ve gotten told older people think it’s disruptive,” Haines said.
Flesner will be discussing it with the Rowdies, Amerio said.
“He’s going to work with the students on that. It’s their game. If they want to move, they can move. If they want to stay in that section, they can stay. It’s really up to them,” Amerio said.
Truancy change
The state has changed the definition of chronic truancy, leaving administrators concerned about the impact on the district. Previously, a student was designated chronically truant when he or she was absent without excuse for 10 percent of the school year. Now, a student is considered chronically truant when missing 5 percent of the time enrolled, including excused and unexcused absences.
Perhaps, Amerio said, it is linked to student certification as being college- and career-ready, which requires a 95 percent attendance rate.
Principal Todd Wilson said if an outbreak of illness occurred similar to the whooping cough outbreak a few years ago, it could be devastating to the district’s chronic truancy rate.
“I don’t think it’s weighted very heavily in the model,” Amerio said. “I would think everyone’s number would go up. I think we would be about average.”
Other business
Grace Hanson was recognized as Exchange Club student of the month. Former board member Doug Jordahl had been invited to the meeting to be recognized. He declined the invitation, saying in a letter that he did not want “accolades and recognition” for the privilege of service.
The board approved appointments of Amanda Wernert, senior class sponsor and Trisha Freeman, assistant student council sponsors; AnnaLouise Lutes, nurse technician; Tom Hess, Eagle enhancement coordinator for winter, spring and summer; Ryan Gream, wrestling head coach; Brett Frerichs, boys basketball head coach; Ryan Parker, Kyle Lewis and Chris Wagner, boys basketball assistant coaches; Renee Reed, girls basketball head coach; Rani Brandon and Traci Osby, girls basketball assistant coaches; Mitch Wilson, boys track head coach; Ben Hankes, girls track head coach; and Flesner, girls softball head coach.