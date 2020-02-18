RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School board approved nearly $55,000 in summer construction projects at its Feb. 10 meeting.
That amount includes $19,877 to Ideal Environmental Engineering, Bloomington, for removal of asbestos in the flooring mastic of the foods room and $33,600 for in-house replacement of three sets of interior doors in the east wing.
Asbestos removal is the first step to remodeling the foods room.
“This is the main project for the summer,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said. “If you go in there, you could very easily recognize a kitchen from the ‘50s. Everything in there is dated except the appliances.”
The rest of the remodeling project will be considered at the March board meeting after final details are ironed out. Approval of asbestos removal was accelerated because removal must be complete before any other aspect of the remodel can begin, and the company’s schedule was filling up, Amerio said.
Replacement of the east wing interior doors is the second phase of a three-phase project. Three sets were replaced last summer, and the last three will be replaced next summer.
“We get noted on that on life/safety visits. They’re the original doors,” Amerio said. “They’re warped. They just don’t close properly so if there’s ever a fire that’s an issue.”
In keeping with a state law that took effect last summer, the district is required to implement a targeted school violence prevention program.
“For us this plan was not a big deal to put in place because we already had procedures there. This is basically just keeping up with the law,” Amerio said.
Principal Todd Wilson explained that the first step in the face of an imminent threat is a call to law enforcement. But when the threat isn’t imminent, a team is assembled that includes Wilson, a social worker, counselor, school resource officer and teachers familiar with the student(s) involved.
The team uses a script provided at a recent training that helps them identify the nature of the threat presented.
“Then we look at what to do. Could we come in with consequences or could we come in with support? In the past (action) has come in form of support,” Wilson said. “We found the student needed support rather than consequences.”
In March, the board will consider approving substantive changes to 26 school board policies. Changes include expansion of the board’s duties to include determining whether an employee has willfully or neglectfully failed to report an instance of suspected child abuse or neglect to Department of Children and Family Services; provides a mechanism for board members to report sexual harassment by other board members and requires the board president to appoint a qualified outside investigator to investigate such a complaint; allows the board to go into closed session to discuss volunteers and independent contractors; and provides direction in the event of complaints made against board members.
Other changes address cannabis use; employee conflicts of interest in regard to federal and state awards; requirement of all graduating students to fill out a FAFSA form; requires the school to make reasonable efforts to allow parents to be present for a student undergoing a police interview about a potential criminal act; and allows the district to not run everyone through the security system when community members are invited onto the premises or attend board meetings.
Another change addresses student self-administration of medicines, including medical cannabis-infused products. Amerio told the board there would be more to come on the subject when school nurse April Jones returns from Family and Medical Leave Act leave.
For a more complete description of policy changes, visit the district web site.
The board will also approve the 2020-21 calendar at the March meeting. Amerio said the RTHS calendar matches closely with the calendars of the feeder schools except for the start date. RTHS starts the week of Aug. 17, but Rantoul City Schools students go back to school Aug. 13.
Amerio told the board the district received $53,828 in county one-percent school facilities sales tax, which is up from a year ago. He also told the board the district was not awarded a state property tax relief grant.
“We were one of 233 districts that did apply. We were 81st on the list, and they only had money to fund 39 grants,” Amerio said.
The district was awarded one of those grants last year.
The board also approved two resignations and a new hire. Amanda Wernert, social studies teacher, and Douglas Montgomery, ISI supervisor, resigned. Olivia Tasch was hired to teach English next year.
Appointments approved include Amy Rife, assistant spring musical director; Robert Goodwin, level 3 volunteer; Hannah Yeam, lead SAT Academy teacher; Mari Mermelstein, Liz Dietz, Sam Schroeder, Tanya Turner and Kristin Walerowicz, SAT academy teachers. Family and medical leave was approved for Larry Scudder.
Amerio reported the advisory board, which includes representatives from the feeder schools, met last month to hear about Culture Club and Eagle Academy. The advisory board will meet again in April, when a group of students will speak about the transition from eighth grade to high school.
Grace Tatar was recognized as Exchange Club student of the month.