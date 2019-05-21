RANTOUL — Awards aplenty were handed out to Rantoul Township High School students in ceremonies held May 14.
ACADEMIC LETTER WINNERS
(Goes to freshmen who have a 5.0 average the first semester and to sophomores through seniors who have a 5.0 cumulative grade point average or a 5.0 average for two consuecutive semesters)
Seniors — Josie Amerio, Carl Burts, Alexandra Crawford, Adam Crites, Rachel Curtis, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Gillian Gawenda, Lyndsay Greenwood, Elijah Hall, Taylor Hannagan, Rachel Klimas, Emma Larson, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Emma Mihaly, Jada Mosley, Nolan Roseman, Joseph Schluter, Caden Shields, Jade Stone, Joseph Swiney, Janet Vazquez, Simon Walker and Emmitt Yale.
Juniors — Victor Bradley, Elle Couch, Wade Donnelly, Veronica Duddleston, Yareli Gordillo-Vazquez, Jonathan Gossett, Benjamin Guhl, Grace Hanson, Ana Hernandez, Peyton Huls, Dominique Kisantear, Zane Krile, Vincent Loosa, Raj Patel, Sierra Payne, Ashley Rasor, Eli Remington, Schae Rutledge, Jenna Sanford, Andrew Sherrick, Alexandra Soltis, Jordan Walston, Madisyn Walton and Ayrton Wrobel.
Sophomores — Elaina Baugher, Kianna Berlatsky-Gorrell, Evan Bock, Amairany Bueno, Mikayla Evans, Jaxson Freeman, Emily Gawenda, Jerzie Grob, Jake Lykins, Matthew Lustfeldt, Madison McGinn, Veronique Muandinga, Allan Newman, Madison Palmer, Alexander Riley, Isabella Shields, Chloe Smith and Lily Swanson.
Freshmen — Trinity Busboom, Kennedy Carico, Maci Carpenter, Christian Crandall, Tristan Cravens, Brianna Crawford, Anna Crites, Delaney Fullenkamp, Maddison
Houmes, Alysha Kesler, Malachai Kesler, Adrion Navarrete, Inara Perryman, Kassidy Scott, Breven Stark, Tayon Swift, Grace Swiney, Mackenzie Tome and Danielle Wheeler.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Freshmen — Rashon Allen, Kennedy Carico, Jorge Castillo, Juan Hernandez, Destiny Igartua, Yahir Luna and Laura Wankel.
Sophomores — Amairany Bueno, Jaxson Freeman, Dennise Luna, Allan Newman, Jonas Walker and Ethan Winston.
Juniors — Elle Couch, Wade Donnelly, Samuel Duddleston, Logan Evans, Grace Hanson, David Hayes, Daisy Luna, Raj Patel, Ashley Rasor, Cirila Render, Jenna Sanford, Mauricio Sebastian, Alexia Sherrick, Andrew Sherrick, Alexandra Soltis, Grace Tatar, Tyra Watts, Myejoi Williams, Jordan Walston, Loise Wines and Samuel Wines.
Seniors — Carl Burts, Sean Haynes, Morgan King, Kendrick Newlin, Noah Shields, Zachary Steffens and Janet Vazquez.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
John and Dorothy Schettler Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Robert F. Charles Memorial Scholarship — Carl Burts.
James-Evelyn Wiechman Memorial Scholarship — Emma Larson.
Knights of Columbus Scholarship — Sabrina Fullenkamp.
RTHS Education Association Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Helena Acre Homegrown Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Don Myrick Memorial Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Mediacom World Class Scholarship — Rachel Klimas.
Farm Credit Illinois Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Elks Club MVP Scholarship — Elijah Hall.
Core Club Parkland College Scholarship — Mikayla Martin.
Core Club Scholarship — Alexandra Crawford and Rachel Curtis.
Marlene Monroe and Artie Calbert Sr. Memorial Scholarship — Yuleydi Vazquez-Ville
Interact Scholarship — Alexandra Crawford.
Class of 1982 Scholarship — Bailey Coleman.
Burger King Scholarship — Emma Larson.
Donnell Robertson/Illini Prairie Conference Scholarship — Nathan Lord.
Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Rantoul Rotary/Lynn H. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship — Lela Perry.
Rantoul Rotary/Glenn E. Hansen Memorial Scholarship — Emmanuel Lutes.
James Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship — Janet Vazquez.
William C. Worra Memorial Scholarship — Sean Haynes.
Bank of Rantoul Scholarship — Gillian Gawenda, Rachel Klimas and Emma Larson,
Community Bankers Association Scholarship — Adam Crites.
Gifford Lions Club Scholarship — Alexandra Crawford.
Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award — Jade Stone.
Rantoul Exchange Club Youth of the Year — Rachel Klimas.
RTHS Athletic Booster Scholarship — Emma Larson and Nolan Roseman.
Rantoul Volunteer Firefighters Scholarship — Ivan Diaz.
FFA Devin Fiedler Memorial Scholarship — Josie Amerio, Adam Crites and Rachel Curtis.
National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship — Taylor Hannagan and Norlyn Stewart.
Dakota Odom Memorial Scholarship — Jaedon Wankel.
Alliance Chapter NSDAR General Scholarship — Emma Larson.
PEO Chapter HA Scholarship — Jaedon Wankel.
Jabril Donald Memorial Scholarship — DeAndre Renfro.
Staff Sgt. Christopher Rudzinski Leadership Award — Noah Shields.
Jacqueline Rudzinski Memorial Scholarship — Jaedon Wankel.
Army College Benefits Scholarship — Grant Jones and William Wake.
Illinois Army National Guard Tuition Grant — Litzy Hernandez-Garcia, Hannah Kelley, Emma Mihaly, Yuleydi Vazquez-Ville and Emmitt Yale.
Montgomery G.I. Bill Grant — Terry Dalton.
Duane G. Wolken Memorial Scholarship — Adam Crites
Birkey’s Farm Store Scholarship — Emmanuel Lutes.
American Legion Essay Contest Winner — Sabrina Fullenkamp.
Ball State University Presidential Scholarship — Sabrina Fullenkamp.
Johnson and Wales University Presidential Scholarship — Desirae Bowen.
Parkland College Trustees Scholarship — Josie Amerio, Adam Crites, Gillian Gawenda, Emma Larson and Joseph Schluter.
Truman State Trumerit Scholarship — Alexandra Crawford.
Quincy University Academic Scholarship — Nolan Roseman.
Quincy University Canticle Scholarship — Nolan Roseman.
Eastern Illinois University Distinguished Merit Scholarship — Emma Mihaly.
University of Illinois Presidents Scholarship — Aden Litwiller.
University of Illinois Principals Scholars Program Scholarship — Rachel Curtis.
Coe College Trustees Scholarship — Simon Walker.
Coe College Impact Award — Simon Walker.
Olivet Nazarene University Dean Scholarship — Landry Ludwig.
Iowa Wesleyan University Dean Scholarship — DeAndre Renfro.
Bradley University Deans Scholarship — Matthew Benton.
University of Illinois at Springfield Lincoln Scholar Award — Carl Burts.
Macmurray College Foundation Achievement Scholarship — Andy Vazquez.
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Academic Scholarship — Ocean Beard.
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Chancellors Scholarship — Joseph Swiney.
SPECIAL AWARDS
U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award — Jada Mosley and Nolan Roseman.
U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award — Elijah Hall and Rachel Klimas.
U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence — Carl Burts.
ECCA Parkland College Automotive Computer Foundation Certificate — Peter McCusker.
ECCA Computer Programming Outstanding Student of the Year — Elijah Hall.
ECCA Computer Networking Outstanding Student of the Year — Raj Patel.
Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winner — Landry Ludwig.
Daughters of the American Revolution Award — Emma Larson.
Sons of the American Revolution Award — Carl Burts.
Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership Nominees — Elaine Baugher and Dominique Owens.
Illinois Leadership Seminar Nominee — Isabella Shields.
American Legion Auxilary Illini Girls State — Lexie Wilken.
American Legion Boys State — Jonathan Gossett.
National Honor Society Most Service Hours — Bailey Coleman and Wade Donnelly.
Illinois State Scholars — Josie Amerio, Alexandra Crawford, Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall, Taylor Hannagan, Rachel Klimas, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Joseph Schluterand Joseph Swiney.
Illinois Principals Association’s Illini Region Student Recognition Award — Alexandra Crawford and Elijah Hall.
WCIA Best of the Class 2019 Award — Rachel Klimas.
Josten’s Valedictorian Award — Rachel Klimas.
Josten’s Salutatorian Award — Alexandra Crawford.
Presidents Education Excellence Award — Rachel Curtis, Sabrina Fullenkamp, Gillian Gawenda, Elijah Hall, Jake Howe, Aden Litwiller, Peter McCusker, Kendrick Newlin,
Haley Reynolds, Joseph Schluter, McKenna Sprandel and Joseph Swiney.
Presidents Education Achievement Award — Juan Aguayo, Josie Amerio, Natayviea Baker, Ocean Beard, Matthew Benton, Heaven Bonelli, Sabrina Bunting, Logan Bushman, Carl Burts, Bailey Coleman, Alexandra Crawford, Adam Crites, Lyndsay Greenwood, Zachariah Guhl, Taylor Hannagan, Hunter Hoffman, Hannah Kelley, Rachel Klimas, Emma Larson, Landry Ludwig, Emma Mihaly, Lela Perry, Hannah Pieper, Jacob Polsky, Nolan Roseman, Caden Shields, Noah Shields, Cassandra Sosa, Jade Stone, Isabelle Torres, Janet Vazquez, Yuleydi Vazquez-Ville, William Wake, Simon Walker, Jaedon Wankel and Emmitt Yale.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
September — Taylor Hannagan.
October — Josie Amerio.
November — Elijah Hall.
December — Rachel Klimas.
January — Adam Crites.
February — Gillian Gawenda.
March — Emma Larson.
April — Alexandra Crawford.
May — Sabrina Fullenkamp.
SCHOLASTIC BOWL
Varsity letters — Grace Hanson, Aden Litwiller and Allan Newman.
Junior varsity letters — Victor Bradley and Ashley Bunting.
ENGLISH
Excellence in English 1 — Trinity Busboom, Juan Hernandez, Bryan Mayberry, Lakiya Perry and Maria Sebastian-Francisco.
Excellence in Honors English 1 — Kennedy Carico.
Excellence in English 2 — Angel Carr, Jerrance Crites, Delell Mughrabi and Leah Warner.
Excellence in Honors English 2 — Elaina Baugher.
Excellence in English 3 — Wade Donnelly, Maria Ortiz and Caleb Perez-Luquis.
Excellence in Honors English 3 — Elle Couch and Zane Krile.
Excellence in English 4 — Norlyn Stewart.
Excellence in AP/Dual Credit English — Sabrina Bunting.
Excellence in Multi-Cultural Literature — Mhinnalyn Sengsone.
Excellence in English as a Second Language — Mayra Nicolas Mateo and Nicolas Nicolas Mateo.
Excellence in Modern Media — Simon Walker.
Excellence in Speech — Dominique Kisantear and Keith Nardi.
Excellence in Creative Writing — Jadyn Brandon, Alysha Kesler and Simon Walker.
Excellence in Acting 1 — Ocean Beard.
ART
Excellence in Art — Heaven Bonelli, Jamari Buford, Nevaeh Franklin, Emily Gawenda, Ana Hernandez, Morgan Isaac, Cheyanna Kim, Corbin Lantis, Emma Mihaly, Jada Mosley, Cirila Render, Faithian Smith, Cassandra Sosa, Jordan Walston, Jakira Wilson and Loise Wines.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE/SPANISH
Excellence in Academic Spanish 1 — Khamille Davis, Alysha Kesler and Miradi Ndumbi.
Excellence in Academic Spanish 2 — Elaina Baugher and Isabella Shields.
Excellence in Academic Spanish 3 — Grace Hanson and Ayrton Wrobel.
Excellence in Academic Spanish 4 — Elijah Hall.
MUSIC
John Phillip Sousa Band Award — Carl Burts.
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award — Caden Shields.
Director’s Award for Band — Sean Hayes.
CHOIR AWARDS
Excellence in Music — Kelsey Baer, Jack Bolser, Cory Caldwell, Jerrance Crites, Mikado Curry, Daniel Pickett, Amber Pilkington, Kiara Rodgers, Maria Francisco Sebastian and Keyanna Wright.
Music Appreciation Award — Wade Donnelly and Zoe VanMeter.
Concert Choir Award — Ashley Bunting and Evan Bock.
Eagle Choral Award — Sean Hayes and Dahinte Thompson.
Most Improved — Christian Daugherty.
Choir Dedication Award — Alvin Freeman.
Chamber Choir Award — Thrinnagee Sengsone.
Choral Leadership Award — Noeloni Franklin.
Overall Attitude Award — Ascia LeNoir.
MATHEMATICS
Excellence in Algebra I — Ke Shanti Anderson, Trinity Busboom, Yahir Luna-Chapman, Nicolas Sebastian Francisco, Maddison Houmes, Jomaris Medina and Lakiya Perry.
Excellence in Intermediate Algebra — Myla Caudle, Alysha Kesler, Tyjhra Martin, Kailee McConkey, Keith Nardi and Charles Walker.
Excellence in Honors Intermediate Algebra — Delaney Fullenkamp and Autumn Kennedy.
Excellence in Geometry — Jaice Lee and Jalen Lewis.
Excellence in Honors Geometry — Amairany Bueno, Kennedy Carico, Emily Gawenda and Grace Swiney.
Excellence in Algebra 2 — Alicia Boatright, Wade Donnelly, Austin Evans, Veronique Muandinga, Sierra Payne, Grace Tatar and Tyra Watts.
Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 — Allan Newman, Madison Palmer and Caleb Perez.
Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus — Josie Meece and Alexandra Soltis.
Excellence in Math 98 — Emma Larson and Nolan Roseman.
Excellence in AP Calculus — Josie Amerio and Alexandra Crawford.
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
Excellence in Physical Education — Jerrance Crites, Haley Jones, Maria Ortiz, Raj Patel, Kiara Rodgers, Juan Rodriguez, Deandre Renfro, Shawndrell Taylor, Jordan Walston and Myejoi Williams.
Excellence in Health — Ashya Wilson.
Excellence in First Aid/CPR — Elle Couch.
SOCIAL SCIENCES
Excellence in Social Science 9th Grade — Juan Herndndez, Maddison Houmes, Destiny Iguarta and Austin Lee.
Excellence in Social Science 10th Grade — Jerrance Crites, Madison McGinn, Allan Newman and Charles Walker.
Excellence in Social Science 11th Grade — Savannah Busboom, Jonathan Gossett, Grace Hanson, Vincent Loosa, Sierra Payne, Harley Taylor and Ayrton Wrobel.
Excellence in Social Science 12th Grade — Haley Reynolds, Kylie Sleigh and Emmitt Yale.
The Larry Weaver Award — Elijah Hall.
TECHNOLOGY
Excellence in Foundation to Technology and Engineering — Rashon Allen and Grace Hanson.
Excellence in Metals 1 — Noah Cross and Joseph Swinney.
Excellence in Metals 2 — Jaxson Freeman, Emmanuel Lutes, Jake Lykins, Nolan Roseman and William Wake.
Excellence in Electronics 1 — Benjamin Guhl and Kendrick Newlin.
Excellence in Robotics — Casey Dillman, Autumn Kennedy and Brandon Lord.
Excellence in Engineering by Design — Hayden Cargo and Dominique Kisantear.
FAMILY CONSUMER SCIENCE AWARDS
Excellence in Foods 1 — Jonathan Gossett
Excellence in Foods 2 — Keith Nardi.
Excellence in Gourmet Cooking — Jadyn Brandon.
Excellence in Child Development 1 — Sierra Payne.
Excellence in Child Development 2 — Irma Mejia.
Excellence in Clothing 1 and 2 — Maria Ortiz.
Excellence in Consumer Skills — Emy Jimenez and Quinton Sutherland.
BUSINESS
Excellence in Science and Work Program — Lela Perry.
SCIENCE
Excellence in Science — Bobby Sinks.
Excellence in Environmental Science — Cassandra Sosa.
Excellence in Zoology — Elle Couch, Jonathan Gossett, Dominique Kisantear, Sierra Payne and Ashley Rasor.
Excellence in Geology — Dylan Flessner and Gionna King.
Excellence in Biology — Italy Autman, Payton Carr, Maddison Houmes, Bryce Lee, Adrion Navarrete, Aneesa Nelsen and Kailee McConkey.
Excellence in Honors Biology — Kennedy Carico, Alysha Kesler, Kassidy Scott and Danielle Wheeler.
Excellence in AP Biology — Elijah Hall.
Excellence in Chemistry — Jaz-Meon McClyde and Abigail Thomas.
Excellence in Honors Chemistry — Autumn Kennedy and Allan Newman.
Excellence in Science — Jada Mosley.
Excellence in Honors Anatomy and Physiology — Joseph Swiney and Ayrton Wrobel.
Excellence in Science Five-Year Award — Sabrina Fullenkamp, Morgan King, Rachel Klimas and Noah Shields.