RANTOUL — Not everyone prefers — or is able — to get about with a motorized vehicle in Rantoul. Some prefer biking or walking. For others, it’s a necessity. But crossing some local thoroughfares can be dangerous.
That’s the word from a Champaign County Regional Planning Commission study funded by a state grant to look at the community’s long-range transportation situation.
“On bikes, it’s hard to cross major roads, and for walkers there are a lot of streets especially without sidewalks that would (generate) a high-stress score,” RPC transportation planner Greg Lewis told the village board last week.
The study looked at all the sidewalks and pedestrian facilities in town, including curb ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian signals. It also looked at Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and condition “to see how they are now and what should be prioritized.”
The study found a number of sidewalk gaps on the north and eastern parts of town. New sidewalks are needed along 35 street segments, and sidewalk gaps need to be closed on another 18.
A traffic safety study will be done along Maplewood Drive near Eastlawn Elementary.
The report recommended installing bike lanes on Grove Avenue, west on U.S. 136 and on Century Boulevard.
Also recommended: installing covered bike parking that can be used for all seasons and extending trails in the parks along streets in three locations and in 29 street segments.
The installation of four pedestrian countdown signals at the stop lights along Century Boulevard and Champaign Avenue was recommended. The signals tell pedestrians how much time they have to cross the street. The report also recommended installing pedestrian crossing improvements at Champaign Avenue and Sunview Road near Broadmeadow Elementary, and near the high school at Champaign Avenue and Chanute Street so students can more safely cross the street.
During a public workshop, residents made comments about the safety of children walking and biking to school. On the west side of Rantoul, walking and biking can be dangerous.
Residents also commented on the need for more affordable public transportation.
Village Trustee Hank Gamel said he opined during a public open house about the state of sidewalks on the south side of town — primarily the former Chanute Air Force Base.
“They were built 60 years ago. They’re used a lot and are very hazardous,” Gamel said.
Lewis said it will be up to the village to make the improvements. He said the RPC has funding sources for the village to consider such as grant money.
Mayor Chuck Smith said the primary infrastructure emphasis this year will be on the west side of town. Sidewalks will be developed there for the sports complex, where Smith said foot traffic “will be extremely heavy.”
Coincidentally, Public Works Director Greg Hazel recommended the board approve an agreement with Hutchison Engineering to design sidewalk improvements throughout the Maplewood Drive corridor. The project, which is to be voted on at the June 9 board meeting, is not to exceed $29,000.
Lewis said the transportation study looked at 12 intersections, using 12-hour counts. Most intersections are acceptable in terms of service time delay that people have to wait.
He said the report does have a couple of recommendations for the east and south legs of the intersection of Century Boulevard and Veterans Parkway “because those have a little more delay.”
According to 2017 data, 90 percent of residents drive to work, with 78 percent of them driving alone. Three percent walk to work, 3 percent work from home and fewer than 1 percent use public transportation or bike to work.
“We know people use public transit for other purposes such as recreation, shopping etc,” Lewis said.
Almost 5 percent of residents 60 and older do not have access to a vehicle in their household.
Of the nearly 600 accidents in the community, there was one fatality that occurred on the west side of town. There were nine bicycle crashes and 11 pedestrian accidents.
High-priority intersections and segments were identified.
“Champaign Avenue and Murray Road area have some areas that are in this high priority ... and some other parts of town,” Lewis said.
With public transportation, the most common reasons people use C-CARTS are medical and employment trips.
Public transportation recommendations coming from the study include extending hours; exploring opportunities to subsidize the cost; provide additional public transport by working with local businesses; making transfers from C-CARTS to MTD free; making information available on the village website about getting a dash pass; work with C-CARTS to establish passes for the public to buy; consider reducing advance scheduling from a 48-hour window to a 24-hour one; and continue to seek funding to provide increased service.