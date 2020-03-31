RANTOUL -- Rising steam was mistaken for smoke, resulting in a fire call at a Rantoul residence early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said a resident at 1328 Pin Oak Lane awoke and heard the sound of water flowing. She saw what she thought was smoke rising and called firefighters at 4:07 a.m.

Waters said heat tape had gotten hot, causing a hole in a water pipe, resulting in steam to rise.

No damage was reported.

Last Thursday, Rantoul firefighters responded to a fire call in the northbound lane near mile marker 247 on Interstate 57, where a Chevy Lumina was fully involved.

Waters said firefighters were called at 3:08 p.m. The car was a total loss before firefighters could get to the scene. The fire started in the engine compartment.

Firefighters responded to two calls March 24.

At 1:22 a.m., they were called to a small fire at 1529 Eater Drive, where a mezzanine dropped about 18 inches, causing it to separate the flue for a woodburning stove.

Damage was estimated at $500.

At 7:20 p.m., firefighters were called to Holiday Inn Express, where a tenant's gaming machine in his room had oveheated. Waters said the machine is equipped with a device in which the tenant, a Utah resident, pours nitrogen that heats the machine and keeps it operating effectively. However, the machine got too hot, destroying one piece of the equipment and smoking up the room.

