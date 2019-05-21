Ride on a fire truck

RANTOUL — Five-year-old Braxton Bryan and his 7-year-old sister, Blake, toured the village of Rantoul in a Rantoul fire truck and got ice cream in the process last Wednesday.
The children’s grandmother, Sally Bryan, had the winning bid for a fire truck ride at a recent St. Malachy auction. The plan was for Braxton to take the ride because he has a toy one of his own and enjoys playing with it. (He said he either wants to be a fireman or a professional wrestler when he grows up.) Plus, it was his birthday.
But big sister got to come along because Braxton didn’t mind sharing the ride.
The youngsters got to ride around in the big red machine and stopped at Dairy Queen for a treat. Braxton and Blake are the children of Ashley and Todd Bryan.
“It’s really nice that the fire department puts it on, giving up their time to give the kids a pretty special experience,” Ashley Bryan said.