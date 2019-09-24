FISHER — If a Fisher High School student misses no school in a given two-week period, has an A, B or C average in all subjects and no discipline referrals then the reward will be a Fast Friday. That means being dismissed that Friday 45 minutes early, 2:15.
Junior/senior high Principal Jon Kelly said the first opportunity won’t be until early November because a given two-week period must have no off days. Other two-week periods will be laid out in the future.
When Kelly asked students what the required 95 percent attendance standard meant, they knew they had to be there every day of the 10. And no absences will be accepted, even dental or doctor appointments.
Kelly said students who ride the bus will be given free time if they have no other way to leave the campus. Kelly also spoke about what enrichment activities teachers will offer on 11:30 a.m. dismissal days.
Classes such as Chinese and sign language will be offered as well as opportunities for community service.
The board approved its fiscal year 2020 budget after hosting a public hearing.
Superintendent Barb Thompson said the district will spend $10.1 million but receive just $9 million. Most of the deficit is a formality in the working cash fund as the money will be spent this year but came in last year.
Thompson said the education fund shows a deficit of $234,000, but she expects it to end up much smaller than that June 30. The operations and maintenance fund and the transportation fund are each in the black by $265,000 and $90,000, respectively.
Thompson included an advance tax payment next June as income for the year but not as much as she usually does. Superintendents have been assured by the county that tax distributions next year won’t be as late as they were this past year, but Thompson is taking nothing for granted.
Also, Thompson said the district must return $23,000 to the state for an overpayment it received for special education.
Thompson also updated the board on what remains to be done on various life health safety projects. Cabinetry work remains to be done in the chemistry lab and the teachers’ workroom. But the rooms are usable. Installation of both new chillers in the grade school continues.
Also, the board approved a two-night stay in Indianapolis for eight students, FFA sponsor Jennifer Boberg and a student teacher Oct. 30- Nov. 1 for the national convention.