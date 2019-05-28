FISHER — The two Fisher school principals complimented long-time district teachers who retire this month.
Grade school Principal Jim Moxley told the board that in his building “Sue Shields has been a phenomenal special education teacher. She will be hard to replace.”
And junior/senior high Principal Jon Kelly had similar praise for retiring math teacher Cheryl Brank in his building, noting she had been his math teacher.
Also the board approved the retirement of Becky Miller, junior high science teacher and Roxann Nuss, second-grade teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Thompson presented the amended budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Thompson had corrected various line-item income and spending to reflect what actually happened the past year.
“Obviously we hadn’t budgeted for totaling the driver’s ed car,” Thompson said. And she noted also a double payment on the bus lease. “Overall the amended budge doesn’t represent a huge change,” Thompson said.
The board set a public hearing for the amended budget for 6:20 p.m. June 19.
Thompson reported that with county tax bills going out late, she is not certain what portion of the district’s payments will come in by June 30. Most years, Thompson said the district receives two distributions by then.
Thompson reported a preconstruction meeting will have been held with Adkisson Construction, Tuscola, for the $649,000 in health life safety work the company will do over the summer. The work includes replacing the two chillers at the grade school and completely remodeling the high school science lab with updated cabinets, floors, sinks and safety equipment.
Flooring will be replaced in several classrooms in the junior/senior high while asbestos flooring will be removed. New interior doors will be installed in that building to replace the original doors and to match the doors installed in the newer junior high addition.
Moxley told the board there will be three sections instead of two next year for incoming kindergartners and fourth-graders. He is monitoring the student numbers in two other grade levels as well.
Kelly told the board two Fisher students are among the seven who will be part of the first Midland CEO class that will meet each morning early, with students ready to start second hour at the high school.
Thompson invited board members to attend the faculty and staff appreciation session set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, the teachers’ last day of school.