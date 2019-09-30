RANTOUL — Police arrested a 28-year-old Rantoul man Thursday evening after an altercation at a local store.
Richard March of the 100 block of Winding Lane was arrested following an incident at 6:40 p.m. at County Market.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said March allegedly threw a 2-liter bottle of soda as well as other items over an aisle, nearly striking another customer.
Sullivan said March threatened store employees when confronted.
He said while March was being transported to the Champaign County jail, he threatened to harm the transporting officer.
March has been charged with threatening a public official, resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Bond was set on Friday at $25,000, of which he would be required to post 10 percent for release.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.