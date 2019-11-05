The Armstrong High School art class was recently “tricked” (surprised) and “treated” by a variety of reptiles on Halloween.
Tom Van Ostrand of Armstrong brought and shared his knowledge of different species of snakes, geckos and tarantulas, which the students were able to hold, some for the first time.
Van Ostrand owns Lowlife Exotics in Armstrong and has raised and cared for reptiles since he was a teenager. High school teacher Jennifer Heidrick, who coordinated the event, said quite a few students overcame their fears after the experience. She plans to use photos that were taken in art projects later this year.
— Potomac Grade School students had a treat of their own when the U of I physics van visited the school.
Two physics students taught principles of physics through a variety of magical demonstrations, many involving the students, teachers and even the principal.
— The Potomac Public Library will have Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11,13 and 14.
Adults are invited to attend the library’s Potomac history talk at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
A craft will be offered for the children at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
— The Potomac American Legion will hold its fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Legion, located at 101 N. Grant St.
— The food pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the old ambulance building.
Those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet requirements are eligible to participate.
Participants should bring a box or basket to hold items.
— Thought for the week: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”- Winston Churchill
