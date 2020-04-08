DANVILLE — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) will host a free telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, with Dr. Vincent Kucich, chief medical officer at OSF Healthcare, Danville, to discuss best practices and answer community questions on COVID-19.
The public can call into the town hall at 217-215-8134 to listen and ask questions.
“We wish to provide accurate information to the community to ensure we are all working together to get through this tough time,” Marron said.
Marron said residents who have additional questions or need help from his office may call 217-477-0104 and his staff will get back to them.
Said Marron: “My office, like most, is experiencing a very high volume of communications from concerned residents. Nevertheless, if we work to together and keep residents informed, we will get through this difficult period. Keep following my website and social media for updated information.”