LUDLOW — The village board took one more needed step for the water system replacement project to proceed.
Meeting last week, the board voted to open a construction account at Bank of Rantoul as recommended by a USDA representative.
Representative Shari Lannon, who met with Mayor Steve Thomas and Village Clerk Dawn Good prior to the meeting, said USDA requires a separate checking account into which construction loan and grant money will be deposited and from which construction costs will be paid.
The village will transfer $100 from the water fund account to open the account. That amount will go back into the water fund account when the USDA provides funding for the water project.
The board also voted to authorize Thomas to open a bank CD at Farmers-Merchants Bank, Paxton, and move $16,650 from the motor fuel tax fund into it.
Michelle Brown of Fehr Graham engineers was also present to go over the necessary tasks required before the water project bid progress begins in April and the loan closing.
The board voted to appoint Thomas and Trustee Brian Bina to sign checks and gave Good authorization for bank account information for bookkeeping purposes.
The board also voted to appoint Thomas and Bina as signers on the general fund, water fund and motor fuel tax checking accounts. The action came after trustees discussed the importance of having bookkeeping control procedures in place as well as having additional signers on checking accounts.
In other business, Thomas reported the exterior message board that had been in place outside the former community building will be brought back.
The old community building was destroyed by an arsonist.
“We retrieved the old sign (from) the old building,” Thomas said. “We just had to get some new letters. All the supplies burned in the other building.”
The message board had been stored at the village water department building.
Thomas asked Bina to contract Johnson Tree Service for tree work in the community. He said trees need to come down on Orange, South and Locust streets.
“There are trees that are dead and on the village right of way,” Thomas said. “We always have to clean it up when they drop branches.”
He said the village has been trying to take down “three or four” trees a year.
“We went so long without doing any unless a storm tore them up,” Thomas said. “We’re trying to be a little more proactive.”
Thomas also asked Bina to price saws to replace two chainsaws that had been stolen from the water building.
Police Chief Joe Navarro asked the board for serial numbers on the chainsaws to check with area businesses in case someone tries to sell them.
Navarro also reported citations were issued for trash and inoperable vehicles and addressed complaints about residents riding dirt bikes and ATVs recklessly in town.
Rick Chenoweth reported he had purchased a back-up motor for the well house.
Carol Chenoweth reported one water account was past due. The tenant had until the following day to pay the bill or have water service shut off.
Christmas decorating contest winners were announced.
First place went to the Guthrie residence ($100); second place to the Funkhouse residence ($75); third place to Thomas Brothers business ($50); and fourth place to the Butler residence ($25).