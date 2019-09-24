ROYAL — The Prairieview-Ogden school district could save about $3,500 a year in bond payments if the school board is able to refinance 2009 bonds at a lower interest rate.
Superintendent Vic White said the district has about $440,000 left to pay on the $1 million bonds, which will be paid off in 2024.
PVO is paying 4 percent interest.
“We are projecting a 2.75 percent interest rate,” White said.
The bonds were to pay for installation of a geothermal system at South Elementary plus new windows, lighting and outside doors at all three buildings.
The refinancing — or refunding as it is called by the district — was among the topics at last week’s monthly school board meeting.
The board also approved the FY 2020 budget that is $178,018 in the black.
Total revenues are projected at $3.265 million, while estimated expenditures are at $3.087 million.
The board conducted a budget hearing prior to the meeting.
In personnel action, the board approved hiring Malory Knight to teach ag to seventh- and eighth-graders one period per week.
Todd McCannon was hired as a student-teacher at South Elementary.
The board approved the audit conducted by Russell Leigh and Associates. There were no irregularities cited.
The board approved the boys holiday basketball tournament being held during the Christmas break at the junior high in Flatville.
Superintendent Vic White said it is usually a three-day event for seventh- and eighth-graders.
The board also approved three fundraisers, including:
— An Ogden 5K event to raise money to install a new shot put and disc ring.
— A basketball pancake and sausage fundraiser at Royal Community Building Oct. 13.
— A Cory Abernathy fundraiser. Abernathy, who coached seventh/eighth girls basketball at PVO last year, has glioblastoma cancer. PVO will play Abernathy’s alma mater, Armstrong-Potomac Oct. 15, and supporters are encouraging everyone to wear shirts with his initials and the “never give up” message.