GIFFORD – Recreational cannabis sales will not be permitted in the village, board trustees voted Thursday.
The unanimous board vote against marijuana sales (6-0) followed a public hearing on Thursday in which only one resident voiced his input. His only remark was that he was “all for” prohibiting cannabis sales in village limits. No one spoke in support of allowing cannabis sales.
The board is expected to vote in January on whether to establish a 3 percent municipal sales tax on marijuana sales if sales ever become permitted.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services provided the board with an update on the Main Street water main project, which is anticipated to begin next spring.
In October, Atchley provided the board with two design options. One option would put the water main on the west side of Main Street and require 19 easements in people’s yards. The other option would put the water main on the east side and require three easements.
Since his October presentation, Atchley revised the design so no easements would have to be acquired if installed on the east side. Village officials opted to have the new water main installed on Main Street’s east side.
Atchley said he would start on the next steps – putting the plans and permits together.
In other business:
• Atchley said he would follow up with the village’s attorney on the status of getting loose paint on the water tower repaired. The attorney got involved when talks with Caldwell Tanks didn’t appear to be going anywhere.
• Residents will now be able to pay their water bills by credit card. Residents can use their credit cards to pay their bills online or stop by village hall to pay in person. Customers will incur a 2.65% fee for using their credit cards.
• The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at the village hall.