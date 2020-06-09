RANTOUL — Rantoul Recreation Department has scheduled children’s summer camps for June 16-18 and 23-25.
— American Girl Adventures will be led by Allison Owens for second through fifth grades at the recreation office building from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The class will help participants discover what life was like for six different historical American Girl dolls. Those enrolled will make a craft, play a game and eat a snack with friends while visiting a period of time from the past.
Dolls may be brought to the class.
— STEM and Nature for kindergarten through second grades will be led by Samantha Bean from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the youth center.
There will be hands-on activities while learning more about math, science and nature.
— Force and Motion will be taught by Jacki Huntley for second and third grades from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the youth center.
Explore the forces of motion through science experiments and fun activities.
Participants will play with magnets, ramps, friction and more.
— Camp Growth will be taught by Casey Cook for kindergarten through second grades from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the youth center.
Each day they will do an interactive read-aloud followed by a hands-on STEM activity that relates to the story of the day
Students will get a chance to work their bodies and brains while having fun.
— Junior Engineers will be taught by Owens for third through fifth grades from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the recreation office building.
Learn how chain reactions work and why they are used by many inventors for machines. Participants will take what they have learned to create their own machines to complete a task. Materials that participants think would be helpful to make a machine should be brought such as empty bottles, toilet paper tubes, pieces of wood, pvc and pipe pieces)
— STEM and Nature will also be taught by Bean for third through fifth grades from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the youth center. (See synopsis from morning class.)
— Stages of Matter for kindergarten through first grade will be taught by Huntley from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the youth center.
Explore the three states of matter (solid, liquid and gas) through science experiments and fun activities.
There is a maximum of nine participants per class. Register at myrantoul.com or call 217-893-5700. A fee will be charged.
Children’s temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and there will be social distancing as much as possible. If parents would like for their child to have a mask, it will be the parent’s responsibility to supply one.