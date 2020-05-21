To my third graders,
I have learned a lot from you and we have had a great school with many memories we
can cherish. You have worked so hard and grown so much. I am very blessed to have
had you in my class. You will always keep a special spot in my heart. I miss you
all so much, but look forward to seeing you in the fall. Please stop by my room and
say “hello” when school starts up again.
Missing you,
Mrs. Owens
Dear Friends,
I am so proud of how hard you worked in my classroom, especially this last part of the school year. You are all SUPER STARS and ready for a break.
I know you will continue to learn over the summer, but please take time to have fun and enjoy it with your family.
I miss you and am so excited to see all your smiling faces when school starts!
This is not good-bye, but until we meet again!
Happy Summer Break
Mrs. Licia Lukach
Special Education Teacher
Northview Elementary