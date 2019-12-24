RCS superintendent's contract extended additional year

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage’s contract was extended for one year, a 4.99 percent tax levy increase was approved, and the school board heard from a number of people in the public comment portion at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Ramage had two years remaining on her current contract. It was extended to a third year and will now run through 2022.
An administrator for 26 years, this is her 15th year as a superintendent. She began with RCS in 2011 on an interim basis and was hired as superintendent in July 2012 full time after the previous superintendent, Bill Trankina, was unable to return due to health reasons.
Her salary is $181,693.
The board approved the additional year on her contract by a 7-0 vote following a two-hour closed session.
The public forum was busy. Eight members of the public addressed the board.
Laura Fondia, a teacher in the school district, spoke to the board, giving a positive review of the work that is being done within the school district.
“What I have noticed is that when needs are noticed in the community for our students, the district does something,” Fondia said. “We don’t say OK thank you for your concern and then it is never raised again.”
Mari Grant and Jenny Jamison thanked the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion for the donations of books to the schools. Grant and Jameson have run small libraries for the students at RCS. Jamison said the books available to the students are geared more toward the students in the district.
“These culturally relevant books are allowing our students to say, ‘Wow, that is me in that book,’ versus when the books were predominately white previously to this,” Jamison said.
Amber Woodcock voiced concerns for the experiences her children went through while attending RCS. Earlier this year Woodcock pulled her students out of RCS and moved them to St. Malachy School.
“Bullying is very prevalent and not handled appropriately in the public
schools,” Woodcock said. “Academically our schools are behind and our kids are suffering.”
Maria McCarthy, who is a teacher at J.W. Eater Junior High, spoke about the test score results.
“Recently there have been so many slams on us for our student test scores,” McCarthy said. “What I want people to understand is that is a one-shot picture and does not show the growth and where they finished. When we look at the end-of-the-year scores we see massive amounts of growth.”
Northview Elementary Principal Kelly Mahoney spoke in support of Ramage and the board of education.
“During our time here we have felt that Mrs. Ramage has supported us in our endeavors and making the instructional changes needed to make academic progress with our students,” Mahoney said.
Resident Chad Smith spoke in celebration of the school district. Smith recently moved his children from a private school to RCS.
“Both of my children attend the schools, and they are totally different in a positive way since attending the schools,” Smith said.
Wendell Golsten said the RCS district needs to make improvements.
“Something is not working. Our children don’t understand it, and the parents definitely don’t understand it. If we have to go back to the basics with the big No. 2 pencils and the brown paper then you know what? We may just have to do that.”
Minore Johnson said he agrees RCS is taking the right steps, but there is a lot more that needs to be done.
“To just sit there and automatically say that it is the parents’ fault that their students are bullying in school, I don’t 100 percent agree with that,” Johnson said. “I agree that a parent should do everything they can to raise their kids not to be bullies and do what they should in school.”
After the public forum the board members heard a presentation on the changes to school board policies.
The board voted 5-2 to approve the tax levy with a 4.99 percent increase. Andy Graham and Kevin McCallister voted against the increase.
According to information presented at the November board meeting, the levy will be an increase of $247,751 (totaling $5.215 million) over the 2018 levy.
The tax rate will drop to 4.7596, down from 4.8914, meaning the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $43.93 less in taxes.
The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Robert D. Little board room.
