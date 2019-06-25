RANTOUL — The Rantoul City Schools board voted 5-1 last week to move back the annual report from the original August meeting to the November meeting.
Saundra Uhlott was the one board member opposed. Bill Sweat was absent from the meeting.
The matter was discussed at last month’s board meeting before it was brought to a vote last week.
Resident Jack Anderson spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting in agreement with the board’s decision to move the report back. Anderson said for starters, giving the report in August would result in confusion.
“Creating the RCS annual report in August could result in the conflation of two separate school years resulting in confusion,” he said.
Anderson later said state assessment results and other state data will not be available until August.
“By creating the RCS annual report in November, the report can include the 2018-2019 district data and the corresponding 2018-2019 state assessment results,” he said.
A majority of the board agreed with Anderson’s comments, which led to the vote.
Foundation donations
Janet Brotherton, who is a board member of the Rantoul Community Foundation, presented Donna Miner, J.W. Eater librarian, with checks from the foundation for J.W. Eater Theater and Project Lit Club, both for $300.
On top of that Brotherton donated $500 to Project Lit Club and $500 to Battle of the Books, which is an ongoing project of Miner’s at J.W. Eater.
Those donations were made on the behalf of Lindsay Lane Bridal, which is owned by Brotherton.
Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club presentation
Club Director Sam Banks and Director of Operations Charles Burton presented the board with information regarding the after-school and summer camp the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club puts on in Rantoul.
The sites are at J.W. Eater Junior High and Pleasant Acres Elementary. The Pleasant Acres after-school program, funded mostly through the United Way grant site, is attended by its own students as well as students from Northview Elementary. The after-school program serves about 80 youth total from each school and runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Youth engage in program activities that include academic assistance, sports fitness and recreation, life skills and prevention activities, nutrition and health programs, artistic and cultural activities and technology.
The program provides help from site operators as well as part-time teachers and program associates. Also the program provides a daily after-school snack.
The summer camp is hosted at J.W. Eater and is attended by about 110 youth.
The youth engage in similar activities as the after-school program. The camp is hosted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and provides breakfast, lunch and a snack for the children.
Burton said there are three specific goals of the summer camp.
No. 1 is to “improve academic outcomes for students” while No. 2 is “provide opportunities for enrichment activities in a safe and healthy environment.”
No. 3 is “provide opportunities to strengthen public, private and philanthropic partnerships so quality support services are more durable for students facing the greatest challenges.”
The camp started June 3 and will run through Aug. 2.
Assistant principal approved
Karen Schmitz has joined the staff at Pleasant Acres Elementary as assistant principal.
Schmitz grew up in Rockford. After playing collegiate soccer in Minnesota for a year, she attended the University of Illinois and has resided in east-central Illinois ever since. Schmitz earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology with a concentration in education from the University of Illinois.
Prior to coming to Pleasant Acres Elementary, Schmitz taught in Champaign Unit No. 4 School District. While there, she spearheaded numerous initiatives promoting student growth, inclusion and strengthening community ties. Meanwhile, Schmitz earned a masters of education degree in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership from the University of Illinois.