RCS out more than $690,000 in tax levy money; county clerk said fault lies with districts

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools will potentially be out $694,000 it should have received in tax money due to what Superintendent Michelle Ramage said is incorrect information supplied by the Champaign County Clerk’s Office.
Ramage said County Clerk Aaron Ammons incorrectly indicated that property in the village’s Tax Increment Financing District 1 on the former Chanute Air Force Base would be added to the tax rolls in 2021, not 2020. As a result, the school district will lose funds for which it could have levied.
Ramage told the RCS school board that county clerk’s office officials had said on more than one occasion that the school district would be able to receive the additional money on its levy once the higher valuation was placed on the books, but didn’t tell RCS until it was too late to levy against the property this year, meaning it will never be able to do so.
Tax increment financing is a method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects to stimulate private investment within a blighted area that has been designated to be in need of economic revitalization.
All affected taxing districts within that district are affected, with additional property taxes generated within the district going into a fund designed to create infrastructure and other improvements. When the life of the TIF district ends, taxing districts are supposed to be able to levy against that additional equalized assessed valuation.
The village opted not to extend the life of the 23-year-old TIF district in May 2019.
Ammons told the Rantoul Press that he watched a video of the RCS meeting and said he was shocked Ramage would make “a claim and an accusation of some sort of error in my office without even giving me the courtesy of calling to give my perspective or version of what happened in that meeting.”
The meeting to which Ammons referred took place between RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio and officials from some other area school districts who were concerned about the late arrival of tax money from the county. He said Ramage was not present. It was there, Ramage said, that Amerio had asked about the TIF district.
Ammons said he has spoken to several county officials and staff, “and none of us remember a conversation with Mr. Amerio about a Rantoul TIF coming off.”
Ammons said he has no statutory obligation to provide the school districts “with that information.”
“I am not the fiduciary for the Rantoul schools,” Ammons said. “That is the responsibility of Mr. Amerio or (RCS finance manager) Kendra Good or Ms. Ramage.”
Ammons said he spoke with Amerio about a month ago “and Mr. Amerio was told unequivocally that I am not the fiduciary of Rantoul schools and that no one was going to allow them to put his mistake in our lap.”
He said he never told Amerio the TIF district was or wasn’t coming off the books in October.
“The tax division is extremely complex,” Ammons said. “There is no way in the world I would have felt comfortable answering that question. The only one who could have was the former lead tax extension specialist who had been training our staff.”
He said RCS and RTHS “got exactly what they levied for. There was no mistake in my office. The mistake was them not realizing that they missed the TIF expiration.”
Ammons said RCS and RTHS were two of 13 taxing districts in the TIF district, but the school districts were the only ones that complained about the issue.
Amerio said the schools “got caught in a situation where the leadership in the county clerk’s office changed and we did not realize that the information that came from that office would change.”
He said in the past the schools had received all of the information they needed to make an accurate levy.
“I have emailed several of the county offices since April to find out who is supposed to provide that information for us,” Amerio said. “I have heard back from some, but am still unclear on how we are supposed to get all the information that we need to make an accurate levy. The silver lining in all of this is that the property taxpayers in Rantoul and in the surrounding communities will receive some relief as our tax rate dropped significantly.”
Ramage said the county clerk’s office gave the school districts erroneous information.
She said every year for the past 15 years, the county clerk’s office has supplied estimated EAV totals in the fall and then actual figures in the spring. On this occasion, there was no indication the TIF district would be added to the list of taxable property in the fall or in the final list sent April 9, meaning RCS would not have to worry about levying against it.
She said a week later, the county sent a letter indicating it had made a mistake, that the property would be available.
“This levy, we received three documents that all had different information,” Ramage said.
“RCS and (Rantoul Township High School) were absolutely shocked to see that the county clerk’s office removed the TIF 1,” Ramage said.
“Originally RCS planned to levy for this increase, but because the leadership at the county clerk office changed, RCS called the office and asked if the TIF was coming off this year and we were told it wouldn’t (but would be included in the following year’s levy),” Ramage said.
She said RCS officials have been told different times either TIF 1 would be included or wouldn’t be included for this year’s levy.
“The community and the board need to understand the ramifications are the potential loss of $693,919 we could have received if we had levied for TIF 1 on this year’s levy in December,” Ramage said. “We have talked about this TIF coming off for a couple of years. We were prepared for what we needed to do for that one year.”
Ramage said RCS will never recoup the money and will never be able to levy against that extra EAV in future years.
“It will be compounded year after year because the levy is calculated on the extension base, which is $5,215,33” — not $5,909,811 that it should have been.
She said it is too late to do anything about it for the current levy and in the future and said the school district’s attorney indicated there was slim hope of the district successfully challenging it legally. And Ramage said any legal action would take years to resolve.
Board members said the district should not spend money on legal fees with little chance of winning.
“RCS has received multiple types of misinformation and/or no information from the county clerk or treasurer’s office since the new leadership (went into office),” Ramage said. “Oftentimes RCS has to call and get information about payments, tax levy sheets, breakdowns of payments etc. We have doubted information coming from these offices quite a bit.”
Said board member Joan Fitzgarrald, “It’s a sad day when we can’t trust our county clerk’s office to give us the correct information.”
As a result of the levy, property owners will see a decrease in their taxes. The owner of a $100,000 home will see a decrease of $43.93.
RCS gets 30 percent of its revenue from local tax sources.