RANTOUL — Friday marks the final day of classes for Rantoul City Schools.
Superintendent Michelle Ramage said school is ending earlier than anticipated “because we worked over spring break.” Classes are ending a week earlier than originally scheduled.
Ramage said the extra time is needed for planning and preparation.
“We have a lot to clean and prepare” for the next school year, she said.
One of the additions will be the installation of plexiglass in offices as a safety feature similar to what has been installed in many grocery stores to protect employees and the public.
She said RCS has to plan for various eventualities.
“We just have a lot of planning to do for the fall, ... a lot of options,” Ramage said. “Will we start on time? Will we have to do social distancing?”
Social distancing will allow only eight students per classroom. Ramage said RCS’ classrooms are small, and there wouldn’t be enough room for all the students.
Ramage also said there will be no summer school program this year.
“We don’t really have summer school per se,” she said. “We have what we call ‘extended school year’ for our special-needs students who qualify.”
Ramage said there aren’t many special-needs students. They will continue to learn using the remote-learning tools.
RCS will have one more Monday food distribution of breakfast and lunch meals to cover the week. For those needing meals after that, lunches only will be available at Rantoul Youth Center. Signup is available on the village of Rantoul website myrantoul.com. RCS will continue to make breakfasts available through June.
Ramage said the May 4 meal distribution dropped from about 10,000 meals in previous weeks to about 7,500 meals. She said she is not sure why.