RANTOUL — Interviews to fill the open board spot left by Kevin McCallister is the main topic on Monday’s special Rantoul City Schools board meeting.
The meeting, which begins at 5 p.m., will be held in the Robert D. Little board room at the unit office.
The interviews will be conducted in closed session following the open session portion of the meeting.
RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the board has been doing its job to prepare for the interviews.
“Board President Bill Sweat has been in contact with people that are interested, and the board will interview certain candidates,” Ramage said. “The person who is selected will be appointed for a year until the April 2021 election. That person will be announced at the April board meeting.”
Ramage said the special meeting was planned to take place before the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We previously had a special meeting scheduled for interviewing board vacancies, but now with the recent events we added more to the agenda,” Ramage said.
The board does have to follow certain guidelines when conducting the meeting.
“With all of the changes happening, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the requirements the school boards have to follow,” Ramage said.
“We still have to have meetings to fulfill our duties. And we still have to have public comments We just have to be creative with how we do that.”
One of the ways the public can participate in the forum is no different than in the past, but it might not be as easy.
“They can attend, but there will probably be allowed only one or two at a time,” Ramage said. “We can only have 10 people in the room and that will almost be reached by just the board members and a few other people that help out that will be attending.”
Another way for members of the public to participate is to call 217-893-5400 or email info@rcs137.org by 8 a.m. March 30. You will need to provide your name, phone number and clarify that you want to participate in public comments. The board will call you on a speaker phone during the public forum portion of the meeting.
You can also email comments to info@rcs137.org by 8 a.m. March 30 to be read during public comments.
Ramage said a change to the policy is that board members are allowed to attend virtually in attempt to keep everyone safe.
“I anticipate we will have two board members that will do that, and they will use Zoom, which is a way to video conference,” Ramage said.
The people who are interviewing for the board seat will also be given the option to interview over video.
Other items on the agenda are an RCS/First Student transportation amendment for COVID-19 shutdown, a resolution temporarily delegating authority to administration and letting bids for J.W. Eater Junior High for materials to upgrade the fire alarm system.
The board’s next monthly meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16.