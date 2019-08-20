RANTOUL — Presentations to the Rantoul City Schools board were the main focus at last Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Tyvone Davis presented the board with information about his FitPro Bootcamp. Davis, who owns the bootcamp, and RCS came to an agreement that RCS will provide $5/employee for the year for up to 30 employees as well as a discount that FitPro is providing.
J.W. Eater librarian Donna Miner presented the board with information regarding the GALE Resource Database.
GALE allows students to do research online that is approved by the school, and they can use tools to help site sources and look up article on various topics. The database cost about $1 per student for the school year.
Rantoul Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy presented the board with a blueprint of the Safe Routes to School project that is an intergovernmental agreement between RCS and the village of Rantoul.
The project is grant-funded by Illinois Department of Transportation and provides safer routes to Northview Elementary for arrival and dismissal. A connected path will be located between Clark Street and Northview from the current walking path on Clark. It also includes an expanded area for bus drop off and pick up.
J.W. Eater Principal Scott Woods and Rantoul City Schools Education Association Vice President Rachel Palmer presented the board with the school district’s professional evaluation plan for the 2019-2020 school year.
RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the teacher-evaluation document must be agreed upon between the teacher association and RCS administration.
“The basic purpose of the plan is to outline the requirements for evaluating teachers. The end goal is to improve instruction by promoting better performance. Teachers are evaluated based on professional-practice goals and student-growth goals,” Ramage said.
Online board packet issue
The board discussed putting the board packet online for the public.
Resident Jack Anderson brought this idea to the board at the July meeting. The majority of the board decided not to bring it to vote qat next month’s meeting.
The board took a straw vote, and board members Andy Graham, Kevin McCallister and Joe Robinson voted to bring it to the agenda for next month’s meeting. Board members Mark Keyes, John Brotherton and Bill Sweat voted against it. Saundra Uhlott abstained from the vote because she will not be in attendance at next month’s meeting.
Ramage said it is normal for school districts their size not to put the board packet online.
“Of the few districts that do post board meeting materials, typically those are much-larger school districts than ours. Currently we do post financial information each month on the website well in advance of the board meetings,”
One of the main points Anderson gave on why he thought it was necessary for the board packet to be online was he believed the public was intimidated because they were not up to date with the board packet and because of that they would not attend the meeting. Sweat said he did not believe that was true and encouraged the public to attend.
The board will hold its next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.