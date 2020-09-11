Rantoul has eight active cases of coronavirus as of Friday, up one from Wednesday. The village has had 285 cases total.
Other area totals by zip code:
61820/Champaign: 521 active (up 58 from Wednesday), 1,482 total (up 255)
61801/Urbana: 80 active (up 20 from Wednesday), 310 total (up 49)
61822/Champaign: 26 active (up eight from Wednesday), 236 total (up 13)
61821/Champaign: 22 active (up four from Wednesday), 368 total (up 10)
61802/Urbana: 19 active (up five from Wednesday), 285 total (up seven)
61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down two from Wednesday), 57 total (up three)
61853/Mahomet: 12 active (up three from Wednesday), 118 total (up four)
61874/Savoy: 12 active (up four from Wednesday), 88 total (up four)
61880/Tolono: 7 active (up one from Wednesday), 46 total (up one)
61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 12 total (up two)
61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 9 total (up one)
61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 17 total (up one)
61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 6 total (up one)
61843/Fisher: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 33 total (up one)
61864/Philo: 1 active (up one from Wednesday), 12 total (up one)
61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 8 total (unchanged)
61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 4 total (unchanged)
61810/Allerton: 1 active (up one from Wednesday), 1 total (up one)
61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total (unchanged)
61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
In other area coronavirus news, Vermilion was among 30 counties statewide added to the COVID-19 warning level list Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
County metrics are assessed every Friday; any county with two or more risk indicators, as defined by the state, is added.
Of concern in Vermilion, according to IDPH:
— New cases per 100,000: Vermilion is at 96, considerably higher than the target rate of 50 or less.
— Emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses: Vermilion’s number rose by 1.5 percent in the last week; the target is “decreasing or stable” over seven days.
“This is a warning, and an opportunity for us to remind and encourage businesses and residents to be thoughtful,” Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said. “If we remain on the warning list, and other counties in our region do, as well, the state might temporarily tighten up some of the guidelines to aid in social distancing and help us to return to a lower risk situation.”
The 30 counties at a warning level:
Bond
Bureau
Cass
Clinton
Coles
Crawford
DeKalb
DuPage
Effingham
Greene
Grundy
Hancock
Henderson
Jackson
Jasper
Jersey
Lawrence
Madison
McLean
Monroe
Morgan
Pulaski
Schuyler
Shelby
Stark
St. Clair
Tazewell
Vermilion
Washington
Williamson
Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level vary, some of the common factors include: an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.
Friday positivity
Graphic by Ben Zigterman
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1.0 seven-day positivity rate, 738 active cases
Of 738 Champaign County residents with active cases of COVID-19, only one is hospitalized.
(As Deb Pressey reported Thursday, that doesn’t mean local hospitals have just one COVID patient — Carle, which draws from a 41-county region, had 20 patients at its hospital in Urbana this week).
Of 22,293 new tests over the past two days in Champaign County, 356 came back positive, a rate of 1.6 percent, C-U Public Health reported Friday.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.0 percent, up slightly from Wednesday’s 0.7 percent but well under the state’s rate of 3.9 percent.
Other numbers of note from Friday’s case data, which spans two days because CUPHD was prioritizing case investigations Thursday and didn’t update totals:
Of the 356 new cases, 304 involved residents of Campustown’s two ZIP codes — 61820 (up 255) and 61801 (up 49).
Of 738 active cases, 601 are from those two ZIP codes.
Active cases rose by 108 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases were up 248 (to 2,662).
A 28th county ZIP code was added to the confirmed case list Friday — Allerton’s 61810, which straddles both Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Over the course of the pandemic, 347,668 tests have now produced 3,420 cases. The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains 20.