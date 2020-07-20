RANTOUL — A 21-year-old Rantoul woman was injured when struck by a bullet while her husband was cleaning his gun Sunday evening.
Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the woman was struck in the arm and armpit area by a bullet from a gun that went off accidentally.
Police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Abram Drive about 10 p.m.
“Both the husband and wife gave consistent stories indicating the shooting was an accident and occurred when the husband was attempting to disassemble the gun,” Sullivan said.
The husband did not realize there was a loaded round of ammunition in the gun, and when he tried to take it apart, the weapon discharged.
The victim was transported to Carle Hospital, Urbana. Sullivan said her wounds were believed to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests were made.